Jharkhand celebrates its statehood day coinciding with tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to ancestral sacrifices while outlining a development-focused vision for the state's youth and future prosperity.

Jharkhand Marks Statehood Day and Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): On a day that marks both Jharkhand's birth as a state and the 151st birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to "Dharti Aba" on Sunday. CM Soren called the occasion one of "pride, self-respect and resolve for us" in a post on X, remembering those who gave everything to defend the land.

"It reminds us of the struggles, sacrifices and martyrdom of those brave ancestors and martyrs who gave their all to protect water, forests, land, rights and identity," he wrote. He recalled the names of tribal heroes, from Birsa Munda and Baba Tilka Manjhi to Sidho-Kanhu, Phulo-Jhano, Nilambar-Pitambar and Sheikh Bhikhari, describing their battles as the state's identity, heritage and inspiration. Soren said the creation of Jharkhand itself was the fruit of that same sacrifice.

Turning from history to the present, he said honouring the past means delivering on it. He placed the state's youth at the centre of that vision. "Our young people are Jharkhand’s greatest strength. Their dreams, talent and fresh thinking are the foundation of the state’s bright future. Our goal is to turn their energy and potential into the state’s strength and prosperity by providing them with better education, skills, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities."

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, a date which coincides with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. President Draupadi Murmu also extended her wishes on the occasion, calling it a land full of divine figures with a distinct identity rooted in its tribal culture and traditions.