Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao announced a three-day state celebration for Janjati Gaurav Diwas, honoring Bhagwan Birsa Munda's legacy as championed by PM Modi to ensure his contributions are recognized across the nation.

Chhattisgarh To Mark Janjati Gaurav Diwas With Three Day Celebration

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Sunday said the state government has decided to organise a three-day celebration of ‘Janjati Gaurav Diwas’ to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Speaking to reporters, Sao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to observe Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘Janjati Gaurav Divas’ to ensure that his contributions to the nation and society reach every individual.

"Today, 15 November, marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. With the objective of ensuring that Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s contributions to the nation and society reach every individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to commemorate his birth anniversary as 'Janjati Gaurav Divas'," he said. He said BJP National President Nitin Nabin was visiting Dharamjaigarh in Raigarh district on the occasion, where a grand event would be organised.

"In our state, our National President, Nitin Nabin, is visiting Dharamjaigarh in the Raigarh district for the occasion of Janjati Gaurav Divas, where a grand event will be held. The state government has also decided to observe a three-day-long 'Janjati Gaurav Divas' celebration," he added. Sao also extended greetings to devotees on the occasion of Chhath Puja, saying the festival was being celebrated with great fervour across the country and around the world.

“Chhath Mahaparv is being celebrated with great fervour today, both across the country and around the world. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the devotees on the occasion of Chhath Puja,” he said. BJP leader Smriti Irani arrived in Raipur on Saturday ahead of Nitin Nabin’s visit to Chhattisgarh on November 15, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Jharkhand’s State Foundation Day and the 151st birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to tribal icon 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda at the Parliament complex in New Delhi. Joining the Prime Minister were President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event featured traditional tribal dance performances, highlighting the region's deep-rooted tribal and folk culture. (ANI)