An emotional moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu comforts the mother of Kirti Chakra awardee Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, honouring India's bravehearts.

There was hardly a dry eye in the hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday when President Droupadi Murmu stepped forward to console the grieving mother of Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, who was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

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As Sepoy Prabhakar's name was announced during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026, his mother walked up to the stage to receive the medal on behalf of her son. Overcome with emotion, she broke down in tears before the President.

In a deeply human moment that moved everyone present — from senior military officers and ministers to the families of fellow awardees — President Murmu held her hands and comforted her as she struggled to contain her grief.

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A Soldier's Final Act of Courage

Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar served with the 1st Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and belonged to the Mahar Regiment. He was martyred on July 6, 2024, during an anti-terror operation in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area and reports that civilians were being held hostage, his unit launched an operation. During the fierce exchange of fire, Sepoy Prabhakar displayed extraordinary courage by advancing under intense enemy fire and engaging the terrorists at close quarters.

He succeeded in eliminating one terrorist at close range.

As the encounter intensified, he shielded a civilian with his own body and continued fighting despite sustaining serious injuries. His actions enabled security forces to neutralise another terrorist and rescue the civilian before he succumbed to his wounds.

The official citation said: "Displaying exceptional courage and absolute devotion to duty, Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar eliminated two hardcore terrorists at close range before laying down his life. His supreme sacrifice in the face of grave danger will forever inspire generations."

Seven Kirti Chakras Conferred

President Murmu conferred seven Kirti Chakras, including two posthumously, upon personnel who demonstrated exceptional bravery and complete disregard for personal safety in the line of duty.

The recipients of the Kirti Chakra included:

Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut-designate for India's Gaganyaan mission

Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundarama of the Rashtriya Rifles

Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of Para (Special Forces)

Major Arshdeep Singh of Assam Rifles

Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of Para (Special Forces)

Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar of the Mahar Regiment of Rashtriya Rifles (posthumously)

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts (posthumously)

Honouring Bravery Across Services

During Phase-I of the Defence Investiture Ceremony hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also presented 15 Vir Chakras, including three posthumously, and 29 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumously, to personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state and Union Territory police forces.

Among the Shaurya Chakra recipients were Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A of the Indian Navy, recognised for their courage and endurance during Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

Lt Commander Roopa A, along with Lt Commander Dilna K, sailed over 25,600 nautical miles through the Indian, Pacific, Atlantic and Southern Oceans.

Their citation read: "While navigating through the perilous Drake Passage in stormy conditions that caused the boat to heel severely, regaining control required exceptional skill and extraordinary courage. During the expedition, they also became the first Indians to reach Point Nemo, the oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, by sailboat."

Other Acts of Exceptional Valour

The Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted several acts of bravery by awardees through posts on X.

One such recipient was Major Anshul Baltoo of The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 32 Assam Rifles.

The citation stated: "President Droupadi Murmu presents the Shaurya Chakra to Major Anshul Baltoo, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 32 Assam Rifles, for displaying bravery in the line of duty. In April 2025, during a combing and search operation in Dima Hasao, South Assam, he confronted an armed cadre at close quarters and single-handedly neutralised him. The operation resulted in the elimination of three armed cadres and the recovery of weapons and war-like stores."

Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh of 11 Para (Special Forces) was also honoured.

The citation said: "Acting on intelligence regarding the kidnapping of two innocent civilians, he neutralised a terrorist at very close range and shielded a kidnapped civilian with his own body. This resulted in the neutralisation of two hardcore cadres and the rescue of an innocent civilian."

Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla of the 19th Battalion, The Sikh Regiment, was recognised for his leadership during a counter-infiltration operation.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan said: "President Droupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19th Battalion, The Sikh Regiment, for planning and executing a clinical operation without own casualty. On receipt of specific input regarding infiltration by a group of terrorists, Lieutenant Colonel Shukla laid an ambush along the Line of Control in July 2024. The operation eliminated three heavily armed foreign terrorists."

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the ceremony, paid tribute to the awardees and their families.

In a post on X, he said: “We are proud of their extraordinary courage, commitment and selfless service to the nation.”