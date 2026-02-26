President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Bhoomi Pujan for the Shri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur. She highlighted the deity's universal grace, the Kolhan region's cultural harmony, and praised the trust's educational initiatives.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday participated in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Jagannath Temple at Jamshedpur, organised by the Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust.

President on Universal Grace and Social Harmony

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the Lord of the entire universe. His grace showers equally upon all humanity, without any discrimination. According to an official release, the President highlighted the cultural richness of the Kolhan region, describing it as a beautiful example of the confluence of vibrant tribal traditions with other spiritual traditions of the country. "The people of this region have preserved centuries-old traditions. People from different communities live together in harmony. This social harmony is a key aspect of devotion to Mahaprabhu Jagannath," the President said.

The President said that wars and conflicts raging around the world are a cause of concern and sadness for her. At the same time, there is a growing devotion to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and respect for Indian spiritual traditions in the world community. She added that "people's inclination toward devotion and spirituality strengthens the belief that Mahaprabhu Jagannath will protect and ensure the well-being of the world community."

Commendation for Trust's Charitable and Educational Efforts

The President further said that in our spiritual tradition, the greatest emphasis is placed on the feeling of love and compassion for all living beings and plants. Furthermore, charity is considered the greatest virtue. She expressed elation to note that Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust is working for the education of children from relatively less privileged sections of society.

She advised them to give top priority to the education of children from families who are not financially well-off. She also advised them to make hostel facilities available to them on a large scale.

Noting that Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust is in the process of arranging a residential learning program for the study of Srimad-Bhagavad-Gita, the President said that this effort will make an invaluable contribution to the spiritual awakening, character building and personality development of the younger generation. (ANI)