President Droupadi Murmu unfurls Tricolor on 76th Republic Day, national anthem, 21 gun salute follow (WATCH)

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21- gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21- gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. President of India and her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The two Presidents arrived in the 'traditional buggy,' a practice that made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.

Also read: PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes, bravehearts (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Around 10,000 guests have been invited to see the parade at Kartavya Path, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance.

In the parade, thirty-one tableaux will be showcased on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. In a first, a tri-services tableau will showcase the spirit of jointness and integration among the armed forces. Cultural performances by at least 5,000 artistes will cover the entire Kartavya Path for the first time.

Latest Videos