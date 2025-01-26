President Droupadi Murmu unfurls Tricolor on 76th Republic Day, national anthem, 21 gun salute follow (WATCH)

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21- gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag on 76th Republic Day, 21 gun salute follows (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21- gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. President of India and her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The two Presidents arrived in the 'traditional buggy,' a practice that made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.

Also read: PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes, bravehearts (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Around 10,000 guests have been invited to see the parade at Kartavya Path, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance.

In the parade, thirty-one tableaux will be showcased on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. In a first, a tri-services tableau will showcase the spirit of jointness and integration among the armed forces. Cultural performances by at least 5,000 artistes will cover the entire Kartavya Path for the first time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan's cashless claim: AMC questions swift Rs 25 lakh approval for actor's treatment after attack anr

Saif Ali Khan's cashless claim: AMC questions swift Rs 25 lakh approval for actor's treatment after attack

Republic Day at Mahakumbh: Bollywood singer Sadhna Sargam to perform at Ganga Pandal

Republic Day at Mahakumbh: Bollywood singer Sadhna Sargam to perform at Ganga Pandal

PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, pay tributes to national heroes, bravehearts (WATCH) shk

PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes, bravehearts (WATCH)

Mahakumbh becomes a global spiritual hub, diplomats from 73 nations to take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh becomes a global spiritual hub, diplomats from 73 nations to take holy dip at Sangam

Six trailblazers honoured with Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman at State Foundation Day celebration

Six trailblazers honoured with Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman at State Foundation Day celebration

Recent Stories

Saif Ali Khan's cashless claim: AMC questions swift Rs 25 lakh approval for actor's treatment after attack anr

Saif Ali Khan's cashless claim: AMC questions swift Rs 25 lakh approval for actor's treatment after attack

SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film NTI

SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025 ATG

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025

West Bengal Budget 2025: DA Hike and Lakshmi Bhandar boost expected AJR

West Bengal Budget 2025: DA Hike and Lakshmi Bhandar boost expected

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans NTI

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon