President Droupadi Murmu greeted the Indian Navy on Navy Day, praising their dedication and critical role in safeguarding national security. She expressed confidence in their commitment to upholding valor, vigilance, and service to the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to all officers, sailors, and civilian staff of the Indian Navy, acknowledging their dedication and service on the occasion of Navy Day on Thursday.

The Indian Navy's spokesperson handle on X shared the letter of President Murmu on the occasion. Highlighting India's strategic position in the Indian Ocean, the President underscored the Navy's critical role in safeguarding national security and regional stability.

"On the occasion of Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all officers, sailors and civilian staff of the Indian Navy and their families," she said.

'Potent Instrument of National Power'

The President expressed confidence in the Navy's continued commitment to upholding the highest traditions of valor, vigilance, and service to the nation as India emerges as a responsible maritime power.

"India's enviable geographical location gives it a commanding maritime presence in the Indian Ocean, and also bestows on the Indian Navy the responsibility of keeping it safe and secure. The current security environment has thrown up new challenges to which our Navy has responded in the professional manner. As a rising world power and a responsible maritime nation, it becomes incumbent upon our great country to ensure peace and stability in our region. The Indian Navy is one of the most potent instruments of our national power, providing an unparalleled range of options to safeguard our maritime areas of interest, as has been demonstrated during 'Op Sindoor'," President Murmu said.

"I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to uphold the highest traditions of valour, vigilance, and service to the nation," she emphasised.

Navy's Operational Demonstration

Earlier on Wednesday, the Navy demonstrated its operational prowess and maritime capabilities through a spectacular 'Operational Demonstration' at Shangumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram. The mega event brought alive the Navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance. (ANI)