President Droupadi Murmu to take holy dip in Sangam on February 10, offer prayers at Akshayavat

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Prayagraj and take a holy dip in the Sangam, offer prayers at Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, and experience the Mahakumbh's grandeur. She will also visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, showcasing the integration of technology with religious events.

Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu, the First Citizen of India, is set to visit the sacred land of Prayagraj and take the holy dip in Sangam on Monday. 

During her visit, which will last over eight hours, she will experience the Mahakumbh's grandeur and spiritual significance. She will also offer prayers at the revered Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on this occasion.

President Murmu will begin her day at the Sangam Nose, where she will take a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam, reinforcing the deep-rooted faith in Sanatan Dharma. Notably, the country’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Mahakumbh in the past.

President Droupadi Murmu will then visit the sacred Akshayavat tree, which is considered a symbol of immortality in Sanatan culture, and offer her prayers. The site holds great significance in Hinduism and is mentioned in ancient scriptures. She will also visit the Bade Hanuman Temple, where she will pray for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Supporting the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to integrate religious events with modern technology, President Murmu will visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center. 

This center provides detailed information about the Mahakumbh Mela through advanced digital tools, allowing devotees from India and abroad to experience the grandeur of the event more closely.

The President is scheduled to leave Prayagraj for New Delhi in the evening. In light of the President's visit, strict security arrangements have been put in place across the city.

Her visit will be a historic and inspiring moment, not just for Prayagraj but for devotees across the country. It will enhance the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of Mahakumbh.

