President Droupadi Murmu commenced an official tour of Andhra Pradesh, arriving in Vijayawada on Tuesday. She was received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and offered special prayers at the historic Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri.

President Murmu Visits Andhra Pradesh

Commencing an official tour of Andhra Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday and offered special prayers at the historic Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri.

The President landed at the Gannavaram Airport, where she was received by a high-level delegation of state dignitaries led by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The welcoming party included Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Member of Parliament Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Labour Minister Kollu Ravindra, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, and MLA Bode Prasad.

Directly following her arrival, President Murmu proceeded to the hilltop shrine for her scheduled darshan. Upon reaching the temple, she was accorded a traditional Purna Kumbham welcome amid sacred temple music by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Members of Parliament S Abdul Nazeer Chinni and Krishnadevaraya, and Durga Temple Board Chairman Borra Gandhi. The President offered formal prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga during the visit.

Concluding the rituals, Vedic scholars blessed President Droupadi Murmu.

Governors Appointed and Transferred in Six States

Earlier in October, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday announced the appointment and transfer of Governors across six states, with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur appointed as the Governor of Keralam and Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar transferred to Tamil Nadu, according to a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As part of the reshuffle, Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha, Sudha Yadav as the Governor of Karnataka, Dhal Singh Bisen as the Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim. The appointments came into effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, the communique stated.

Following the announcement, political leaders, including Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and senior party functionaries, extended their greetings to the newly appointed and transferred Governors, wishing them successful tenures and expressing confidence in their contributions to the development of their respective states.