    President Droupadi Murmu honors LK Advani, PV Narasimha Rao, and more with Bharat Ratna

    Among the recipients, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani is the only living awardee. The remaining four—ex-Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur—were honored posthumously.

    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (March 30) conferred the Bharat Ratna upon distinguished figures, including two former Prime Ministers and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani. The former BJP leader will receive the award at his residence on March 31.

    Among the recipients, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani is the only living awardee. The remaining four—ex-Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur—were honored posthumously.

    Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X that PV Narasimha Rao would be honored with the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his extensive service to India as a distinguished scholar and statesman.

    PM Modi highlighted Rao's contributions as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, crediting his visionary leadership for India's economic advancement.

    Similarly, PM Modi celebrated the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to farmers' rights and welfare, and announced his Bharat Ratna posthumously.

    The Prime Minister also acknowledged agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan's significant role in India's agricultural self-reliance, praising his efforts in modernizing Indian agriculture.

