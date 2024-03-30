Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest amidst heavy security in Ghazipur

Afzal Ansari, Mukhtar's brother and the MP for Ghazipur, visited him at the hospital on Tuesday and expressed concerns about foul play, alleging that his brother might have been poisoned during his time in custody.

The final rituals for gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari were conducted on Saturday (March 30). His mortal remains found their resting place near his parents' graves at the Kalibag graveyard. His arrival at his Ghazipur residence on Friday evening was accompanied by a massive police presence.

Ansari (63), succumbed to a cardiac arrest while receiving medical treatment at Banda medical college.

On Tuesday, Ansari was found unconscious and later admitted to the district hospital due to abdominal discomfort and constipation. He was discharged after 15 hours of observation.

Furthermore, on March 13, Mukhtar Ansari received a life sentence for his involvement in a case related to the fraudulent acquisition of an arms license using falsified documents dating back to 1990. This marked the eighth conviction and subsequent sentencing by Uttar Pradesh courts within the past two years.

