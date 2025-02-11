President Draupadi Murmu calls Mahakumbh a living symbol of India's cultural heritage

President Draupadi Murmu took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, praying for India's prosperity, happiness, and peace. She shared her experience and reflections on social media, highlighting the spiritual significance of the event and the rich cultural heritage it represents.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Following a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Monday, President Draupadi Murmu shared her reflections on social media, praying for the nation’s prosperity, happiness, and peace.

Expressing her sentiments on X, she wrote, "I had the privilege of bathing at the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati in the divine aura of Prayagraj Mahakumbh. This grand congregation of faith and devotion profoundly symbolises India's rich cultural heritage. Mahakumbh spreads the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga to keep her blessings upon all, bringing happiness and peace into everyone’s lives."

The President also shared pictures of her Sangam bath, where she is seen offering prayers and performing rituals with deep devotion. Her family accompanied her in this sacred moment. After the holy dip, she performed the traditional 'Dugdhabhishek' at Sangam, followed by an Aarti.

On this occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented the President and her family with gifts showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s pride—products from the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Notably, the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati is drawing countless devotees daily, transforming Mahakumbh into an ocean of faith.

