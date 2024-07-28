Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    President appoints new Governors for Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya and 3 other states; check details

    President Droupadi Murmu has announced major governor appointments: Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Assam and Manipur, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Punjab, and Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim, among others. Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan is named Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. These changes follow the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit.

    President appoints new Governors for Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya and 3 other states; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu has announced significant gubernatorial appointments across various states, including Assam, Punjab, and Jharkhand. Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur, while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab, as announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Acharya will succeed Kataria, who has additionally been appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a communique late Saturday night confirming these changes.

    Supreme Court demands responses from Centre, West Bengal and Kerala governors on bill assent delay

    In a major reshuffle, President Murmu accepted the resignation of Purohit as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh. The statement clarified that Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the current Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as the Governor of Assam and will also take on the additional responsibility of Governor of Manipur. Anusuiya Uikye has held the position of Governor of Manipur since February last year.

    Veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur is set to become the new Governor of Sikkim.

    C P Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, succeeding Ramesh Bais. Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will replace Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Jharkhand. Jishnu Dev Varma, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana.

    Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan, a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been named the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Kailashnathan, who resigned as Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 30, will soon assume his new role.

    Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, will replace Kalraj Mishra as the Governor of Rajasthan. Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam, has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, C H Vijayashankar, a former Lok Sabha member from Mysore, Karnataka, will become the Governor of Meghalaya.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent | Top Quotes from 112th episode

    List of appointments:

    - Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde: Governor of Rajasthan
    - Jishnu Dev Varma: Governor of Telangana
    - Om Prakash Mathur: Governor of Sikkim
    - Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Governor of Jharkhand
    - Ramen Deka: Governor of Chhattisgarh
    - C H Vijayashankar: Governor of Meghalaya
    - C P Radhakrishnan: Governor of Maharashtra (previously Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana)
    - Gulab Chand Kataria: Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh (previously Governor of Assam)
    - Lakshman Prasad Acharya: Governor of Assam and additional charge of Governor of Manipur (previously Governor of Sikkim)

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Delhi LG launches scathing attack on authorities over criminal negligence snt

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Delhi LG launches scathing attack on authorities over criminal negligence

    Karnataka Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu vkp

    Karnataka: Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu

    Bizarre Ahmedabad man files FIR against wife, family over alleged age fraud leading to issues in conceiving snt

    Bizarre! Ahmedabad man files FIR against wife, family over alleged age fraud leading to issues in conceiving

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent Top Quotes from 112th episode vkp

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent | Top Quotes from 112th episode

    Caught on cam: Moment water gushed into Delhi IAS coaching centre's basement; fire NoC lapse surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Caught on cam: Moment water gushed into Delhi IAS coaching centre's basement; fire NoC lapse surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Delhi LG launches scathing attack on authorities over criminal negligence snt

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Delhi LG launches scathing attack on authorities over criminal negligence

    Car care tips: Check out SIMPLE tips to keep your vehicle's paint looking brand new gcw

    Car care tips: Check out SIMPLE tips to keep your vehicle's paint looking brand new

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway project gains momentum with Rs 1442 crore tender invitation vkp

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway project gains momentum with Rs 1442 crore tender invitation

    Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here ATG

    'Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal qualifies for 10m air rifle final, Elavenil Valarivan misses out snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal qualifies for women's 10m air rifle final, Elavenil misses out

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon