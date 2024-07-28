President appoints new Governors for Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya and 3 other states; check details

President Droupadi Murmu has announced major governor appointments: Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Assam and Manipur, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Punjab, and Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim, among others. Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan is named Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. These changes follow the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit.

In a major reshuffle, President Murmu accepted the resignation of Purohit as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh. The statement clarified that Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the current Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as the Governor of Assam and will also take on the additional responsibility of Governor of Manipur. Anusuiya Uikye has held the position of Governor of Manipur since February last year.

Veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur is set to become the new Governor of Sikkim.

C P Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, succeeding Ramesh Bais. Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will replace Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Jharkhand. Jishnu Dev Varma, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana.

Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan, a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been named the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Kailashnathan, who resigned as Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 30, will soon assume his new role.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, will replace Kalraj Mishra as the Governor of Rajasthan. Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam, has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, C H Vijayashankar, a former Lok Sabha member from Mysore, Karnataka, will become the Governor of Meghalaya.



List of appointments:

- Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde: Governor of Rajasthan

- Jishnu Dev Varma: Governor of Telangana

- Om Prakash Mathur: Governor of Sikkim

- Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Governor of Jharkhand

- Ramen Deka: Governor of Chhattisgarh

- C H Vijayashankar: Governor of Meghalaya

- C P Radhakrishnan: Governor of Maharashtra (previously Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana)

- Gulab Chand Kataria: Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh (previously Governor of Assam)

- Lakshman Prasad Acharya: Governor of Assam and additional charge of Governor of Manipur (previously Governor of Sikkim)

