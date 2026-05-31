A Pune-based professional has shared what he believes are the biggest advantages and drawbacks of working US shifts from India, with many professionals saying his observations mirrored their own experiences.

A Pune-based professional has shared what he believes are the biggest advantages and drawbacks of working US shifts from India, with many professionals saying his observations mirrored their own experiences. Sayak Roy, an Instagram user known for posting glimpses of his professional life and personal insights, recently uploaded a detailed account of life on a US work schedule while living in India. Roy outlined the realities of working a 7:30 pm to 4:30 am shift, highlighting five key benefits and five major challenges.

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According to Roy, one of the most attractive aspects of working US shifts is the financial reward. He noted that such roles often come with higher salaries and additional night-shift allowances, making them appealing to many professionals.

Roy also praised a more empathetic and employee-friendly work culture, claiming that workers are generally not expected to remain available after office hours, allowing for a healthier separation between work and personal life.

The exposure to international clients was another major advantage on his list. Roy said such roles help employees sharpen their communication skills while gaining valuable global experience. He also pointed out that having daytime hours free creates flexibility for personal errands and “side quests.”

Roy said one unexpected perk of the schedule was never truly experiencing the dreaded “Monday blues,” since the workweek effectively begins on Monday evening.

Despite the benefits, Roy made it clear that the lifestyle comes with significant trade-offs.

Among the toughest challenges, he highlighted the struggle of maintaining a healthy sleep cycle. Since daily life in India continues during daylight hours, night-shift workers often find it difficult to get uninterrupted rest.

Roy also warned about potential health concerns, including obesity and digestion-related issues. Maintaining relationships and an active social life, he added, can become increasingly difficult when one's schedule runs opposite to that of family and friends.

Mental health challenges also featured prominently on his list. Roy noted that anxiety, mood swings, and emotional fatigue can become common concerns for those working overnight. Extended screen exposure during nighttime hours, coupled with reduced physical activity, can further contribute to eye strain and lower energy levels during the day.

His post quickly resonated and several users said Roy’s assessment felt accurate, especially those who had spent years working similar shifts. Others argued that overnight schedules tend to suit a specific personality type, describing them as ideal for people who thrive in quiet environments, enjoy late-night productivity, and prefer operating outside conventional routines.