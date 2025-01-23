Prayagraj to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

The Prayagraj Railway Division will operate over 150 special trains for Mauni Amavasya, exceeding the previous record of 85 trains during Kumbh 2019. This initiative aims to facilitate the travel of over 10 crore devotees expected to bathe in the Sangam, with color-coded ticketing and shelter arrangements also in place.

Prayagraj to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

With Mauni Amavasya just days away, the Prayagraj Railway Division has rolled out extensive plans to run over 150 special fair trains to accommodate the large influx of devotees expected for the occasion, setting a new record.

These special trains will be operated direction-wise from all nine stations in Prayagraj, ensuring smooth travel for the devotees. In addition to running special trains, the division has also implemented color-coded ticketing and shelter arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for passengers.

Senior Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj Railway Division, Amit Malviya said that more than 150 fair special trains will be operated on Mauni Amavasya, the majority of which will run from Prayagraj Junction. Special trains will also be operated from other stations in the division, along with regular trains running on their scheduled times.

Malviya highlighted that operating over 150 special trains in a single day will be a landmark achievement, surpassing the 85 trains run during Mauni Amavasya in Kumbh 2019. With these plans, the Prayagraj Railway Division aims to run a train approximately every 4 minutes on Mauni Amavasya.

With these robust arrangements, Prayagraj Railway Division is fully prepared to manage the record number of devotees arriving for the grand celebrations of Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh 2025.

Notably, during the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, a record 101 fair special trains were operated to manage the huge turnout of devotees. setting an unprecedented milestone. The upcoming Mauni Amavasya is expected to surpass this achievement, with even more records likely to be broken. 

The Mela Authority anticipates that over 10 crore devotees will bathe in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, with 10-20% of them expected to travel by train.

It is worth mentioning here that on the first Amrit Snan festival of the Mahakumbh, which took place on Makar Sankranti, over 3.5 crore devotees bathed at the holy Sangam, surpassing expectations. 

So far, more than 9 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in Mahakumbh. Now, preparations are in full swing for the largest bathing festival of the Mahakumbh- Mauni Amavasya.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses anr

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates snt

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report vkp

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report

Tamil Nadu: Married woman arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy studying in Class XI dmn

Tamil Nadu: Married woman arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy studying in Class XI

Recent Stories

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on NTI

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon