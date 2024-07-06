Prayagraj school principal pulled from chair, forced out of office; video goes viral (WATCH)

She was dragged out of the office on her chair after some teachers and other members of the staff broke open the door and entered the office. A video of the chaos was being widely shared on social media. The incident was reported from the Bishop Johnson Girls' School and College in the city.

Social media is ablaze with anger over the abuse of the school administrator by staff members after a disturbing video of a contentious power shift at Bishop Johnson Girls School in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was posted.

The purported footage shows the forceful removal of the former principal from her chair and the instalment of a new principal in her place. An X user posted the two-and-a-half-minute video, which has had 199.1K views on the platform thus far. A number of social media users have expressed their anger about the video by saying that schools shouldn't support this kind of behaviour.

In the video, a number of people—among them the chairman of the school—entered the principal's office and made her leave her position right away. The former principal, however, resisted being removed, and as a result, her phone was taken away and she was ultimately pulled from her chair.

The newly appointed principal was then made to sit in the chair, receiving applause from those present.

The way the former school principle was treated in the video infuriated the users of X. "Principals are degraded, and schools have evolved into centres of commerce. This is the result of turning education into a commodity," a user said.

Another user said, "One should question the motives, greed, and integrity of those who brought these situations to this point, but those who should teach morality, ethics, values, and education."

