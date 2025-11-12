BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan slammed Prashant Kishor, claiming his Jan Suraaj party will not win even one seat in the Bihar elections. Paswan expressed confidence in the NDA winning with a two-thirds majority, citing a pro-incumbency trend.

BJP Slams Prashant Kishor

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Wednesday took a dig at Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, claiming the party would not win even a single seat in the Bihar elections.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan indicated that Prashant Kishor not contesting the elections was the reason behind his claim. Further, he added that there is a pro-incumbency trend in the State. "When the commander himself steps back from the battle, what will be the situation of the army? I will be surprised if his (Prashant Kishor) account even opens in the result. There is a pro-incumbency trend," the BJP leader said.

Confidence in NDA's Victory

Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory, he said that the alliance will come into power with a two-thirds majority. He said, "NDA will come into power with a two-thirds majority. This historic victory will be due to 20 years of good governance, the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the effort and bravery of our party workers. Viksit Bihar will be the foundation of PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat... Jungle Raj scares us all to this day; we are assured due to Nitish Kumar's governance."

Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

According to the exit polls released on Tuesday, the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, while they predict that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member State Assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the Assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)