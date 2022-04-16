Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon, no specific post: Reports

    This development comes after Prashant Kishor met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and key Congress leaders in New Delhi earlier during the day. He allegedly presented a lengthy presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha election to the party, which has recently experienced a string of electoral setbacks, during the meeting.

    Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon no specific post Reports
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    In a big development, election strategist Prashant Kishor will be joining Congress in the coming days but has not asked for any specific post in the party, according to sources. The sources further suggested that Prashant Kishor in his presentation said that Congress party should focus on 370 seats. Speaking about the alliance, Kishor had suggested that the party should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha; while in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, Congress should fight in alliance. 

    According to senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, who met with Kishor, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, a small committee would be formed to look at Kishor's thoughts and ideas and how to bring them forward.

    Kishor has just began talks with the Gandhis about having a role in rebuilding the Congress in preparation for the 2024 general election. The two sides had previously disagreed after repeated rounds of teaming-up discussions.

    Meanwhile, the Congress had pushed electoral strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party rather than continue as a consultant, according to sources. According to sources, he did indicated interest in joining the party and presented a comprehensive presentation of the party's weaknesses and what needs to be done to improve, such as how many seats the Congress must vie for in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

