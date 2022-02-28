  • Facebook
    Political circles abuzz as Prashant Kishor meets KCR for groundwork in TRS for 2023 polls

    The media reports said that the duo had held an extensive discussion on the upcoming elections scheduled for next year. It also claimed that the poll strategist could be hired as an advisor of KCR.
     

    Political circles abuzz as Prashant Kishor meets KCR for groundwork in TRS for 2023 polls-dnm
    Hyderabad, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    The visit of political strategist Prashant Kishor to Telangana and his meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given rise to speculations that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has hired the consultant for the forthcoming Assembly elections next year.

    He, along with actor-politician Prakash Raj, visited the Mallanna Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district on Sunday, February 27.

    PK, as Kishor is popularly called, also reportedly called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse in Siddipet district. They are understood to have discussed plans for 2023 Assembly polls and also Rao's proposed front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Sources in TRS said while the meeting between Kishor and Rao was solely aimed to showcase the developmental programmes of the State government to a wider section of people, Raj was trying to play his role in projection of the Chief Minister at the national stage. They added that this was not the first time that Kishor met Rao. The former had already spoken his mind to KCR in the past.

    Further, the media reports said that the duo had held an extensive discussion on the upcoming elections scheduled for next year. It also claimed that the poll strategist could be hired as an advisor of KCR.

    Notably, KCR also had visited Mumbai last week where he met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar. During the meeting, Prakash Raj was also present during his visit to Mumbai.

    “There is no clarity yet on whether Prashant Kishor would focus only on the assembly elections or work out strategies for KCR’s role in national politics. But he is also said to be obtaining feedback from the people on KCR’s recent comments on Modi and his possible role in Delhi,” a TRS leader said.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana has also begun focussing on strengthening its organisational network to take on the TRS in the next elections.

    On Sunday, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash visited Hyderabad and held a meeting with top leaders of the party to discuss the steps to be taken to strengthen the party at all levels – right from booth committee to the state-level.

