Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor hit out at the scarf debate in Bihar, calling it a power play to divide society. He said it distracts from real issues like inflation, unemployment, and poverty, which remain unaddressed by leaders.

Kishor Slams Scarf Debate as Power Play

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took potshots at the debate concerning scarves in Bihar, calling it a power play meant to divide society while real issues like inflation, unemployment and paper leaks remain unaddressed.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor said the debate over scarf colours "is being done for power" and has no relevance to the concerns of ordinary Biharis.

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Kishor dismissed the debate over which leader wears which colour scarf. He stated that many leaders change their colours whenever it suits their politics. "The proof of this is that the person who is talking about green scarves was himself roaming around with a green scarf until a few years ago. He isn't someone with a saffron scarf," Kishor said.

He stated that some of these leaders once gave angry speeches against the BJP, but have now changed sides. "For power, using scarves, kurtas, skin, and colours to divide society has no significance. The people of Bihar want to know when the colour of poverty will fade from Bihar, when the colour of migration will fade. Whether someone takes a green or yellow scarf doesn't matter," Kishore said.

'Bulldozers Used on the Poor'

Kishore was responding to the question over the row following the Bihar CM's remarks made in an AI Summit in Patna, which were strongly criticised by the RJD. Kishor alleged that the government is using 'bulldozers' against the poor. "You use bulldozers on the poor, on the helpless, on the ones who don't have a voice. And you don't have the power or intention to take action against those who have power," he said.

Jan Suraaj's Electoral Plans for Bankipur

Addressing speculation about his electoral plans, Kishor denied that the discussion was about his candidature from Bankipur. "It's not about candidates," he said, "Today, there was a formal meeting of the party workers. Rambali ji, our senior associate, has been made in charge there."

Kishor said his party would intensify outreach in the constituency. "Everyone has decided together that we'll go from house to house, and in the coming month, public contact in Bankipur will be intensified. Opinions will be taken from people, and whatever needs to be done, the BJP will be defeated there at any cost," he said.

He added that the public was watching the current political discourse closely. "Just for power, dividing the society by using red and yellow colours won't yield any benefit. The public is watching this, and you'll see it in the results in Bankipur as well," Kishor said. (ANI)