Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is heading for a historic victory in the Bankipur Assembly byelection, establishing a huge lead over the BJP candidate in a constituency considered a saffron party stronghold for over three decades.

Streets across Patna erupted into celebrations as Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor pulled off a monumental political upset in the high-stakes Bankipur Assembly byelection. Crossing Round 22 of 31 in vote counting, Kishor extended a commanding lead over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. As news of the mounting lead spread, hundreds of Jan Suraaj workers gathered outside counting centres and party offices in Patna, dancing to dhol beats, smearing green gulal, and raising slogans hailing a "new dawn of alternative politics in Bihar."

Breaching a BJP Bastion of 3 Decades

The Bankipur Assembly seat (formerly Patna West) is not just any constituency; it has been an unassailable stronghold for the BJP since 1995. For over three decades, the constituency was effectively the political fiefdom of one family: first represented by BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, and continuously held for five consecutive terms by his son Nitin Nabin. The bypoll was necessitated when Nitin Nabin, serving as the BJP National President, vacated his seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Nabin won Bankipur by a massive margin of over 50,000 votes. For Kishor to systematically dismantle that legacy in Nabin's own backyard delivers a severe blow to the ruling party's prestige.

Kishor Extends Commanding Lead

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, Kishor has maintained a steady lead over his rivals as counting continues. According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kishor has secured 50,976 votes, leading by a margin of votes. BJP's candidate Neeraj Kumar is trailing behind with 14,953 votes. Prashant Kishor's wife, Jahnavi Das, expressed gratitude to the people of Bankipur for their support. "I thank the people of Bankipur from the core of my heart," she told ANI.

Major Validation for 'Jan Suraaj' Movement

After years as a legendary political strategist for other parties, Prashant Kishor launched Jan Suraaj to create an alternative political movement built around grassroots issues, education, and employment. Winning a premier urban constituency in his first direct electoral contest provides a massive validation for Jan Suraaj, establishing it as a formidable political force against both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

'Vote Beyond Caste and Religion': Kishor's Message

Earlier, Prashant Kishor said he was not looking for a "safe seat" and had deliberately chosen to contest from Bankipur, a long-standing BJP bastion, to send a message that Bihar's voters should move beyond caste and religion while exercising their franchise. He had also urged people to stop voting out of fear for either Lalu Prasad Yadav or the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor said he had consciously avoided contesting from a politically safe constituency. "When people start their electoral politics, they look for safe seats for themselves... I am doing the opposite because I am telling the people of Bihar that if Bihar is to change, they must vote beyond caste and religion. They must stop voting out of fear of Lalu for BJP, or fear of BJP for Lalu. To prove the point I am explaining to the people of Bihar, I am contesting from a place where votes should not be sought in the name of caste or religion..." Kishor had told ANI. (ANI)