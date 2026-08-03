IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from August 3-7 under an active monsoon. Isolated heavy spells are expected in districts like Kangra, Shimla, and Bilaspur, but no flash flood warning has been issued as of now.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh from August 3 to August 7, with isolated spells of heavy rain likely in several districts, though no flash flood warning has been issued for the state so far.

Speaking to ANI on Monday in Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said the state is expected to remain under the influence of an active monsoon during the next four to five days. "Rainfall activity is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh from August 3 to 7 under active monsoon conditions. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places during this period, but as of now no flash flood warning has been issued for the state," Sharma said.

Varied Monsoon Pattern

He said the rainfall pattern has varied significantly across the state this monsoon. While Himachal Pradesh has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of around 9 per cent between June 1 and August 3, some locations have received substantially above-normal rainfall. Sharma said Jubbal, Kotkhai, Dharamshala and Rampur have recorded nearly 76 per cent excess rainfall, while a few stations registered as much as 168 per cent above-normal rainfall during the last month.

District-wise Heavy Rain Alert

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Bilaspur, Kangra and Shimla on August 3; Una, Bilaspur and Kangra on August 4; Kangra and Chamba on August 5; and Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla on August 6.

Travel Advisory and Weather Outlook

The IMD has advised people, particularly those travelling through hilly areas, to remain cautious as intense rainfall could reduce visibility due to low clouds and mist, especially around Shimla and other higher reaches. Sharma added that temperatures across the state are currently hovering close to normal, with only marginal departures from seasonal averages, while the active monsoon conditions are expected to persist through the week. (ANI)