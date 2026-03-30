Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor claimed Bihar's next CM will be chosen by PM Modi and Amit Shah, suggesting Nitish Kumar is being sidelined for health reasons. He also accused the ruling alliance of failing to deliver jobs to the youth.

Kishor Claims Modi, Shah to Choose Next Bihar CM

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor claimed that the Chief Ministerial face in Bihar would ultimately be chosen by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, suggesting that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being sidelined due to health concerns. Kishor also accused the ruling alliance of failing to fulfil promises, including the provision of jobs to Bihar's youth. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday in Bhagalpur, Kishor said, "He has not been healthy since before the elections, which is why he is being removed, but who betrayed the people of Bihar? His party and the BJP... Who will give 1 crore jobs to the youth of Bihar now?..."

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"The Chief Minister's face today will be the one who PM Modi and Amit Shah want," he said.

Nitish Kumar's Recent Political Moves

Kishor's remarks follow recent developments in Bihar politics. On March 5, Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, expressing "full support" to the new Cabinet. The 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision, hailing his continued engagement in parliamentary democracy.

A Career of Coalition Manoeuvring

Last week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA. Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time. (ANI)