Prashant Kishor demands a judicial probe into the alleged police encounter of activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur. A Mahapanchayat was held, with groups threatening protests. An FIR has been filed against police personnel.

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday met family members of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari and demanded a judicial enquiry in connection with the alleged police encounter of a 28-year-old in Bhojpur district on June 17.

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Speaking to reporters, Prashant Kishor said, "There must be a judicial enquiry into who carried out the killing, as well as those who ordered it. We demand that the investigation include everyone involved."

Mahapanchayat and Protest Warnings

The Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti held a Mahapanchayat on Wednesday in connection with the alleged police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, even as the group has warned of large-scale protests if their demands are not met.

Speaking to ANI here, a member of the Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti said nearly one lakh people are expected to participate in the proposed gathering, with the possibility of escalated agitation. "Nearly 1 lakh people will be participating in this event... If the arrests are not made till the beginning of the Mahapanchayat, we will gherao the Vidhaan Sabha in Bihar and do Chakka jam across the country," the member said. He warned of intensified agitation, including possible statewide protests and road blockades if action is not taken against those accused in the case.

Former Congress MLA Munna Tiwari also commented on the situation, stating that participation in the Mahapanchayat was voluntary and widespread. "Everyone is participating on their own, no one has been specially invited... Hence, the numbers are very high... The accused must be arrested... We demand that the grieving family be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and Bharat Tiwari be given the status of a martyr... Everyone is welcome here..." he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the deceased's brother, Chandan Tiwari, said he plans to take the agitation to the national capital after completing the last rites. "I want to say that after completing the last rites of my brother, I will go to Delhi. I request you to come and support me there," he told reporters.

Criticism and Official Action

In a separate reaction from Saharsa, Roshan Anand, Director of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, strongly criticised the police action, alleging misconduct in the encounter. "The police are supposed to be protectors, but today they have become predators. One example is the Bharat Tiwari murder case. When Bharat Tiwari surrendered, why was he killed in an encounter?.. You are the protectors of the public, not the predators of the public... If I hadn't been arrested in a false case, my brother would have been with us today. And in the Bharat Tiwari case too... The administration needs to understand this. A proper investigation is needed, and the people expect justice from you..." he told ANI.

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, a student and local activist from Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, died in a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026. Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have registered an FIR against Jagdishpur DSP, the Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO), and other assisting police personnel in the alleged encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari. The FIR, which was registered in the Shahpur police station following the complaint by Tiwari's mother to the Bhojpur SP, who claimed "wrongful killing" of Bharat Tiwari.

The incident has escalated into a major political and legal crisis in Bihar. Following public outcry and heavy political pressure, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. The administration swiftly suspended four police officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), pending an investigation. (ANI)