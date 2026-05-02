Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over allegations he was drunk in the Assembly, saying it tarnishes democracy. Tiwari cited past incidents, while the opposition demanded a dope test, which Mann dismissed.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid allegations that he appeared in an inebriated state during proceedings in the state Legislative Assembly, saying the "matter tarnishes the image" of all leaders and democracy. Tiwari alleged that CM Mann repeatedly broke rules in Parliament, flagging security concerns. He urged the CM to maintain the dignity of democracy in the House, saying the act shames everyone, especially his own party.

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Tiwari Cites Past Controversies

Reacting to the controversy, Tiwari said, "This isn't the first time he's been accused. When he was returning from a foreign trip as CM, he was removed from a flight, which is a shame. MP's around him complained that he drinks too much. He had also broken the security of the Parliament to get his photo shoot done, which ashamed everyone, especially his own party."

He further urged the Punjab Chief Minister to uphold decorum, adding, "Given the allegations being levelled against him by all parties and the situation, I would request him to maintain the dignity of democracy, as this tarnishes the image of all leaders."

Chaos in Punjab Assembly

The remarks come in the backdrop of high drama in the Punjab Assembly, where a heated confrontation broke out between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress over allegations against Mann. Congress leaders demanded that the Chief Minister undergo an alcohol test, claiming that he appeared to have come "drunk" to the Assembly. The situation escalated as both sides traded accusations on the floor of the House, turning the proceedings into a stormy session.

LoP in the Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa also criticised Mann for allegedly being drunk and called for an immediate dope test. "What should we even do coming to the Assembly where the Chief Minister is in an inebriated state? What is the purpose of holding a session when the head of state is completely sozzled? We demand that everyone's test be conducted," he said.

CM Mann Responds to Accusations

Responding to the accusations, Mann told ANI, "They have no issues to raise. What test should be done?" (ANI)