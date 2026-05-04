BJP's Nisith Pramanik hit back at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, crediting central forces for the peaceful conduct of elections in West Bengal. He warned against questioning their role and expressed confidence in the BJP's victory over the TMC.

Pramanik Credits Central Forces for Peaceful Polls

BJP candidate from Mathabhanga constituency, Nisith Pramanik, criticised TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his remarks on the Falta repoll, asserting that the peaceful conduct of elections in West Bengal was due to the deployment of central forces.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday that central forces have historically played a key role in restoring peace in conflict-hit regions. "Intimidation is the work of the devil, and Abhishek Banerjee knows this very well. Peace efforts are carried out by central forces. Wherever there was Naxal violence or insurgency, central forces put an end to it. Wherever there was an insurgency, central forces put an end to it," he said.

Pramanik credited the central forces for ensuring peaceful polling in the state and warned against questioning their role. "This time, the elections in West Bengal were conducted peacefully, and the credit for this goes to the central forces. Pointing fingers at them is like pointing fingers at the Constitution of the country," he added.

TMC's Defeat Certain, Says BJP Leader

He also expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) would face defeat. "TMC is going to face a bad fate in the elections, and its departure is certain. Just as fake voters were removed, TMC will also be removed," Pramanik said.

Banerjee Challenges 'Entire Union of India'

This comes after Banerjee, who also represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha, on Saturday criticised the BJP and challenged the "entire Union of India" to come to Falta and contest against the TMC. "Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India- Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place today across the state at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)