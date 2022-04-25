Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP

    Earlier, Patel openly lauded the BJP, praising the saffron party's solid foundation and ability to make decisions.

    Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Earlier on Monday, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel deleted Congress from his Whatsapp and Telegram bio, this action-fueled speculation that Patel was unhappy with the party and may switch sides. Addressing the same, Patel clarifies the air by referring the US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harri's examples.

    As per reports, Patel stated, "People will say whatever." He added that when Joe Biden won the United States election, he praised Biden because his VC is of Indian origin. However, does this mean he will join Biden's party? he questioned. 

    Also read: ‘All options’ open: Hardik Patel heaps praises on BJP leadership’s ‘terrific decision-making ability’

    On praising Bharatiya Janata Party, Patel replied, "In politics, if the rival has a good quality, we need to think about it." He added that if BJP makes bold decisions, the same Congress should be doing. If the time is wasted, people will certainly leave the party. He added that many youths are a part of the party who wish to work, and such youngsters should get the opportunity. 

    Earlier, Patel openly lauded the BJP, praising the saffron party's excellent and solid foundation. Also, the ability to make decisions.

    Patel also stated that Democracy enabled the freedom of raising questions. 

    Also read: Enter a like-minded party: AAP's suggestion to 'upset' Hardik Patel of Congress

    Patel, who joined the Congress in March 2019, claimed that he was being harassed by some state-level leaders who wanted him to exit earlier this month. Though he later stated that he would not resign from the party, his appreciation for the ruling party led many to fear that he would defect from the Sonia Gandhi-led party and join the BJP.

    Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's home state will hold elections in November and December. The BJP has been in power for nearly three decades in this western state.

    Also read: Hardik Patel Exclusive: 'We will form government in Gujarat with 125 seats'

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries gcw

    Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries

    SIPRI Data: India third-largest global spender on military behind US and China

    India third-largest global spender on military behind US and China

    Maha opposition BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row - adt

    Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

    Defamatory tweet against PM Modi case: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court-dnm

    Defamatory tweet against PM Modi case: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court

    SC agrees to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation-dnm

    SC agrees to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation

    Recent Stories

    Myth busted: Eating dry fruits and nuts doesn't heat up your body-dnm

    Myth busted: Eating dry fruits and nuts doesn’t heat up your body

    Follow these tips to set curd faster at home-dnm

    Follow these tips to set curd faster at home

    Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries gcw

    Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 South actresses you should follow on Instagram RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 South actresses you should follow on Instagram

    SIPRI Data: India third-largest global spender on military behind US and China

    India third-largest global spender on military behind US and China

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon