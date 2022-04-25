Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP

Earlier on Monday, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel deleted Congress from his Whatsapp and Telegram bio, this action-fueled speculation that Patel was unhappy with the party and may switch sides. Addressing the same, Patel clarifies the air by referring the US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harri's examples.

As per reports, Patel stated, "People will say whatever." He added that when Joe Biden won the United States election, he praised Biden because his VC is of Indian origin. However, does this mean he will join Biden's party? he questioned.

On praising Bharatiya Janata Party, Patel replied, "In politics, if the rival has a good quality, we need to think about it." He added that if BJP makes bold decisions, the same Congress should be doing. If the time is wasted, people will certainly leave the party. He added that many youths are a part of the party who wish to work, and such youngsters should get the opportunity.

Earlier, Patel openly lauded the BJP, praising the saffron party's excellent and solid foundation. Also, the ability to make decisions.

Patel also stated that Democracy enabled the freedom of raising questions.

Patel, who joined the Congress in March 2019, claimed that he was being harassed by some state-level leaders who wanted him to exit earlier this month. Though he later stated that he would not resign from the party, his appreciation for the ruling party led many to fear that he would defect from the Sonia Gandhi-led party and join the BJP.

Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's home state will hold elections in November and December. The BJP has been in power for nearly three decades in this western state.

