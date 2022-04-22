‘All options’ open: Hardik Patel heaps praises on BJP leadership’s ‘terrific decision-making ability’

At a media interaction in Ahmedabad on Friday, Hardik again repeated his unhappiness over the state Congress leadership and said he had apprised the party high command about the issues.

Days after criticising the functioning of the Gujarat Congress, state PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) working president Hardik Patel has set off more tremors within the party, suggesting that his options were “open” by praising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months before the Gujarat Assembly election.

Asked specifically whether he would defect to the BJP, Hardik said: “I am very clear on my stance that I will be doing what I can to take Gujarat forward. Many people link me with (Arvind) Kejriwal. The Congress, AAP, BJP… I have all options open.”

The prominent Patidar leader has heaped praise on the BJP for decisions like scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and fulfiling the Ram Mandir promise in Ayodhya.

Patel while maintaining that he is also a ‘proud’ Hindu, said that the saffron party has a “leadership with terrific decision-making ability,” according to several media reports. He said that BJP leaders work a lot on their organisation.

“I am not saying this because I am upset with the Congress,” he said, adding that just like a phone gets updated, the “BJP is also bringing new updates in the same manner.”

Hardik Patel, who is understood to be unhappy with the Congress’s top leadership, said there are issues within the Gujarat Congress that need to be fixed.

Hardik Patel said, “The problem with the Gujarat Congress party is the leadership. I don't have a problem with any individual leader in Gujarat. The leadership does not let anyone work, and if someone works, they stop them.”

“I have expressed concern with the party high command, and they have assured me a decision will be taken very soon. Even when you don't like something at home, you express you are not happy with your father and mother. I am telling the truth, so don't think I am leaving the party,” Hardik Patel said.

State BJP chief CR Patil praised Hardik Patel for speaking up in public. The BJP chief said, “The whole country is influenced by the ideology of BJP. Since 2014, Narendra Modi has been serving the country. It is good that Hardik Patel has spoken this in public. Many people don't speak.”