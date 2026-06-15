Noida International Airport has launched commercial flights, easing travel for NCR residents. The inaugural day featured flights to Bengaluru and Lucknow, with a special flight carrying farmers to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Noida International Airport in Jewar officially commenced commercial flight operations on Monday, marking a transformative milestone for aviation in the National Capital Region (NCR). The inaugural day saw the departure of flights to multiple destinations, including Bengaluru and Lucknow, signalling a significant shift in regional connectivity.

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A Boon for Local Residents

The launch is being hailed by locals as a long-awaited solution to travel fatigue. For residents of Noida and the surrounding areas, the new airport eliminates the need for long, arduous commutes to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Gurugram.

Passenger Akash Singh, who was among the first to fly out of the new facility, shared his enthusiasm for the newfound convenience with ANI. "Flights have finally commenced from Jewar Airport this summer, and our land was acquired for the project. We are delighted that such a magnificent airport has been built. Previously, we had to travel to Gurgaon (Gurugram), a journey taking two to three hours. Now, instead of going to Gurgaon, we have an airport right near our home. We can reach it in just 15 to 20 minutes," Singh said.

Highlighting the impact of the airport on the region, he said, "There has been significant development. The connectivity is excellent, and the flight operated at full capacity. The Noida-Bengaluru route will prove to be very useful." "I believe this was essential because Delhi Airport is located near Gurgaon, whereas Noida lacked its own direct connectivity," he added.

Inaugural Flight Honours Farmers

Noida International Airport's first commercial flight departed for Lucknow on Monday (June 15), marking the beginning of scheduled commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated airport.

In a gesture of gratitude, the inaugural day was dedicated to the farmers whose land acquisition made the massive project possible. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu oversaw the departure of a special flight to Lucknow, which carried a delegation of 170 farmers and their family members. This delegation, led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, travelled to Lucknow for a commemorative meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Aviation Hub with Grand Expansion Plans

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu interacted with farmers and their family members who will travel on the first commercial flight from Noida International Airport, highlighting their contribution to the development of the airport and the region's transformation into a major aviation hub.

Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The farmers who contributed land for this airport will travel on its inaugural flight to Lucknow, where a special interaction with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organised... This will serve as a hub for both domestic and international operations... Once completed, the Jewar Airport is set to become one of the largest airports in Asia..."

He further outlined the airport's expansion plans, saying, "We will start with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, and the terminal will be expanded once that capacity is saturated. Ultimately, by the fourth phase, we aim to increase the capacity to 7 crore passengers per year..."

Ram Mohan Naidu further said, "Today is a day of great joy and a historic milestone as the first flight prepares to depart from Noida International Airport. Under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath ji, we have made special arrangements for 170 farmers, who contributed their land to this project, to travel on this inaugural flight to Lucknow following a special meeting with them. At the same time, flights to Bangalore and other destinations are also ready to depart. In total, operations for four destinations are commencing today from Noida International Airport after much anticipation. Looking around, I see a great deal of emotion and excitement here today for an airport that is destined to be among the top five in our country."

With operations to four major destinations kicking off on day one, Noida International Airport is set to serve as a vital engine for economic growth and infrastructure development, permanently reshaping the travel landscape for the region. (ANI)