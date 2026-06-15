8th Pay Commission: When Will the Report Arrive? Big Salary Hike and Arrears Update
The final report will likely be submitted by early 2027 and will be effective from January 1, 2026. Thanks to a new fitment factor, the minimum salary for government employees could jump from ₹18,000 to around ₹51,500.
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Image Credit : Gemini
8th Pay Commission Report Date Salary Hike and Arrears
The 8th Pay Commission has brought a new surprise. For a long time, everyone has been talking about how much salaries will increase. Now, there's a fresh update on this much-awaited pay commission.
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8th Pay Commission Report Date Salary Hike and Arrears
Usually, a new pay commission takes 18 to 24 months to review everything and talk to different departments. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025, and gave it 19 months to submit its report.
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8th Pay Commission Report Date Salary Hike and Arrears
The commission has extended the last date for unions and departments to submit their opinions to June 15, 2026. After checking all this information, the commission is expected to give its final report to the government in early 2027.
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8th Pay Commission Report Date Salary Hike and Arrears
According to reports, this Pay Commission might set the fitment factor between 2.64 and 2.86. Let's see what change this could bring to salaries: the current minimum of ₹18,000 could increase to somewhere between ₹47,500 and ₹51,500.
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Image Credit : Google
8th Pay Commission Report Date Salary Hike and Arrears
Reports say that even if the new pay scale is implemented in 2027, it will be effective from January 1, 2026. Government rules state that a new pay commission is always effective from its set date. So, whenever it's implemented in mid-2027, employees will get the increased amount as arrears from January 1, 2026.
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