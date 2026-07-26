Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed the Centre over exam failures like NEET, claiming Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned to protect PM Modi. He demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases against student protestors and a parliamentary debate.

Reddy blames Centre, details student demands

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused the Centre of failing to conduct key examinations properly and demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases against students who participated in protests over alleged examination irregularities.

Addressing the media, CM Reddy said, "The central government failed in numerous examinations such as CBSE and NEET.... The opposition, especially Rahul Gandhi, said that the Education Minister should resign immediately. All those involved should be jailed. But you didn't listen... Yesterday, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned." He alleged that the resignation came amid growing pressure. "When discussions started about the Prime Minister's resignation, the Prime Minister thought that it would be better that Dharmendra Pradhan resigns... The important demands made by the youth power are three: one is Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Two, all the criminal cases filed against children should be withdrawn. Three, the families who lost their children in the NEET exam should get help from the central government. Rahul Gandhi demanded PM Modi's apology and these three issues are also pending," CM Reddy said.

Calls for systemic reforms, debate in Parliament

Earlier in the day, he called for stringent laws to safeguard the students from paper leak scams, demanding comprehensive reforms in India's education and examination frameworks.

Speaking to ANI, he urged both Houses of Parliament to lead a structured nationwide debate to protect the interests of students. "Reforms in both the education and examination systems are essential. This issue should be discussed in Parliament, in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. We must consider the suggestions of the opposition, experts, and stakeholders. Necessary changes should be made, and responsibility must be fixed," he said.

Reddy called for a unified, institutional approach to safeguard meritocracy and student welfare. He also demanded stringent legal provisions to ensure that those in positions of trust face severe consequences if failures occur. "Those entrusted with work must be held accountable. If anyone commits a mistake, the punishment should be stringent because the future of millions of young people is at stake. No one should be allowed to manipulate it. That is why we are demanding a systematic discussion, debate, and laws to protect these interests," he added.

These remarks came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday following weeks of protests over NEET-UG paper leak and "examination irregularities", with students demanding transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system. His resignation was a key demand of protestors. Opposition parties had been forcing adjournments in Parliament on the issue. (ANI)