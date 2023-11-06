Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi-NCR shakes as earthquake strikes with Nepal epicentre for second time in 3 days

    On November 3, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Nepal, sending shockwaves across northern India, including the National Capital Region. The temblor struck at 11:32 pm, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

    Powerful earthquake rattles Delhi, leaving residents anxious AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Strong tremors were felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Monday afternoon. This incident marks the second occurrence of significant tremors in the northern regions of India within three days due to powerful earthquakes originating in Nepal.

    The latest earthquake in Nepal occurred at 4:14 pm and was centered near the same location where a magnitude 6.4 earthquake had struck on November 3, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 160 lives in the mountainous nation.

    The earthquake on Monday had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology.

    'Wait till November 17': CM Bhupesh Baghel's sarcastic jibe amid Mahadev betting app row

    On November 3, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Nepal, sending shockwaves across northern India, including the National Capital Region. The temblor struck at 11:32 pm, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

    The November 3 earthquake claimed the lives of approximately 160 people in Nepal and left more than 250 others injured. Nepal is situated in one of the world's most active tectonic zones, categorized as seismic zones IV and V, making it highly susceptible to seismic activities.

    Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes precautionary landing amid technical issue; check details

    Strong tremors were felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Monday afternoon. This incident marks the second occurrence of significant tremors in the northern regions of India within three days due to powerful earthquakes originating in Nepal.

    The latest earthquake in Nepal occurred at 4:14 pm and was centered near the same location where a magnitude 6.4 earthquake had struck on November 3, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 160 lives in the mountainous nation.

    The earthquake on Monday had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology.

    On November 3, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Nepal, sending shockwaves across northern India, including the National Capital Region. The temblor struck at 11:32 pm, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

    The November 3 earthquake claimed the lives of approximately 160 people in Nepal and left more than 250 others injured. Nepal is situated in one of the world's most active tectonic zones, categorized as seismic zones IV and V, making it highly susceptible to seismic activities.

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Govt official Pratima's murder mystery solved, ex-driver spills the beans during interrogation vkp

    Karnataka Govt official Pratima’s murder mystery solved, ex-driver spills the beans during interrogation

    Wait till November 17: CM Bhupesh Baghel's sarcastic jibe amid Mahadev betting app row AJR

    'Wait till November 17': CM Bhupesh Baghel's sarcastic jibe amid Mahadev betting app row

    Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes precautionary landing amid technical issue; check details AJR

    Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes precautionary landing amid technical issue; check details

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child rkn

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills anr

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills

    Recent Stories

    Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

    Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey AJR EAI

    Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20400 Check details gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    Rashmika Mandanna to Scarlett Johansson, celebs who were victims of Deepfake RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna to Scarlett Johansson, celebs who were victims of Deepfake

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon