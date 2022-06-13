Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know impacted areas

    From 9 am to 2 pm, electricity will be down in Mylapore, Tambaram, IT Corridor/Sholinganallur, Adyar/Saidapet, Guindy, Porur, and KK Nagar.

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know the impacted areas - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be turned off in sections of Chennai on Monday, June 13, for maintenance. From 9 am to 2 pm, electricity will be down in Mylapore, Tambaram, IT Corridor/Sholinganallur, Adyar/Saidapet, Guindy, Porur, and KK Nagar.

    The power supply should be restored before 2 pm if the work is done early.

    Following is a list of the areas that will be impacted:
    1) In Mylapore: Part of C.P Ramasamy Road (No.78 to 86)

    2) In Tambaram: KADAPPERI TNHB colony, Mahalakshmi Nagar 

    3) Pudhuthangal Cto colony, Thangamani Nagar, Balaji Nagar 

    4) Madambakkam VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Saravana Nagar and surrounding areas

    5) KK Salai, Village high road, TNHB sholinganallur and surrounding areas, in IT Corridor/Sholinganallur

    6) LDG road, Sri Nagar colony 1 part, Bishop colony, and surrounding areas, in Adyar/Saidapet

    7) Guindy area, Rajbhavan area, Alandur area, St. Thomas Mount area, Adambakkam area, Vanavampet area, T.G Nagar area, Puzhithivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Madipakkam area, Moovarasapet area, and surrounding areas, in Guindy

    8) Kovoor entire Kumaran Nagar, Manikanda Nagar, Reddy street Thirumudivakkam Erumaiyur, Crusher area, Kriskintha main road and surrounding areas in Porur

    9) Vadapalani area, Kodambakkam area, Rangarajapuram area, Saligramam area, Ashok nagar area, Alagiri nagar area, KK nagar area, MGR nagar area and surrounding areas, in KK Nagar

    Also Read: Bengaluru to witness power cuts from May 13 to 15; know the affected areas

    Also Read: IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    Also Read: Bengaluru to witness power cuts from April 18 to April 21; check list of regions

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    Priyanka Gandhi on ED summons for Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons gcw

    'Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons': Priyanka on ED summons

    Congress Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate National Herald case latest updates gcw

    Rahul Gandhi likely to be questioned for 5-6 hours in National Herald case: Reports

    Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi s ED appearance gcw

    Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance

    Modi government is shaken: Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance - adt

    'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

    Recent Stories

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56490 Know latest offers on Amazon Flipkart gcw

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56,490? Know latest offers on Amazon, Flipkart

    No kissing, intimate scenes for Nayanthara? Lady superstar makes big decision after marriage; read on RBA

    No kissing, intimate scenes for Nayanthara? Lady superstar makes big decision after marriage; read on

    NCLAT upholds CCI order, directs Amazon to pay Rs 200 crore penalty in 45 days - adt

    NCLAT upholds CCI order, directs Amazon to pay Rs 200 crore penalty in 45 days

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend RBA

    Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon