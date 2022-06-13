Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know impacted areas

From 9 am to 2 pm, electricity will be down in Mylapore, Tambaram, IT Corridor/Sholinganallur, Adyar/Saidapet, Guindy, Porur, and KK Nagar.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be turned off in sections of Chennai on Monday, June 13, for maintenance. From 9 am to 2 pm, electricity will be down in Mylapore, Tambaram, IT Corridor/Sholinganallur, Adyar/Saidapet, Guindy, Porur, and KK Nagar.

The power supply should be restored before 2 pm if the work is done early.

Following is a list of the areas that will be impacted:

1) In Mylapore: Part of C.P Ramasamy Road (No.78 to 86)

2) In Tambaram: KADAPPERI TNHB colony, Mahalakshmi Nagar

3) Pudhuthangal Cto colony, Thangamani Nagar, Balaji Nagar

4) Madambakkam VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Saravana Nagar and surrounding areas

5) KK Salai, Village high road, TNHB sholinganallur and surrounding areas, in IT Corridor/Sholinganallur

6) LDG road, Sri Nagar colony 1 part, Bishop colony, and surrounding areas, in Adyar/Saidapet

7) Guindy area, Rajbhavan area, Alandur area, St. Thomas Mount area, Adambakkam area, Vanavampet area, T.G Nagar area, Puzhithivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Madipakkam area, Moovarasapet area, and surrounding areas, in Guindy

8) Kovoor entire Kumaran Nagar, Manikanda Nagar, Reddy street Thirumudivakkam Erumaiyur, Crusher area, Kriskintha main road and surrounding areas in Porur

9) Vadapalani area, Kodambakkam area, Rangarajapuram area, Saligramam area, Ashok nagar area, Alagiri nagar area, KK nagar area, MGR nagar area and surrounding areas, in KK Nagar

