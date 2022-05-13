Bengaluru to witness power cuts from May 13 to 15; know the affected areas

A few localities in Bengaluru are anticipated to experience power disruptions this weekend.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) plans to carry out maintenance and repair operations amid a lower demand on the grid as the majority of the workforce takes a weekend break, a few localities in Bengaluru are anticipated to experience power disruptions this weekend.

The following areas will be affected on the coming weekend between 10 am to 1 pm.

Starting from Friday, May 13, 2022, the localities such as Reliable Layout, KLV Layout, Royal Lake Front, KCA Layout, Himagiri Layout, Anjanapura BDA and 5th Block, Ganga Nagar, Manjunath Layout, Bellandur Village, Bellandur Main Road, Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Garvebhavipalya, 1st Cross Malleshwaram, Diwanarapalya, Railway Parallel Road, V R Layout, Domlur Layout, K R Colony, Marathalli, Deepa Nursing Home, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, BESCOM Old Office Road, Jagadishnagar, Reddy Palya, 1st D Main, 14th Main, Prakash Nagar, Harishchandra Ghat, 5th Cross L N Pura, B - Block Gayathri Nagar, E-block Subramanya Nagar, V R Puram, Reliable Layout, KLV Layout, Royal Lake Front, KCA Layout, Himagiri Layout, BDA 5th Block, Sadashivanagar Pipe Line Road, beside Cross, Jyothi Nagar, LBS Nagar, Bellandur Near BBMP Office, Surrounding Areas, Adarsh Palm Apartment Road. Shivanandanagar, and Bellandur Village, Bellandur Main Road,

Following Saturday, May 14, 2022, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City Raghavendra Layout, and Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road.

Followed by Sunday, May 15, 2022, regions, Junasandra Main Road, Sun City, M S Ramaiah City, S Aradhana School Raghavendra Layout, G R Lavender Apartments, Bommasandra Industrial areas, and surrounding areas, Jigani Industrial areas, Jigani KIADB areas, Gandhigrama, Devaiah Park, E-block Subramanyanagar Streetlight, Veerasandra Industrial areas, Attibele Industrial Area, Vasanthanarasapura industrial areas 2nd and 3rd stage, A- Block Subramanyanagar, WP Road 15th Cross, 16th Cross Malleshwaram, L G Halli, Sulikunte, Muthanallur Cross, Ananthnagar Industrial areas.

