Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru to witness power cuts from May 13 to 15; know the affected areas

    A few localities in Bengaluru are anticipated to experience power disruptions this weekend.

    Bengaluru to witness power cuts from May 13 to 15; know the affected areas - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 13, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) plans to carry out maintenance and repair operations amid a lower demand on the grid as the majority of the workforce takes a weekend break, a few localities in Bengaluru are anticipated to experience power disruptions this weekend.

    The following areas will be affected on the coming weekend between 10 am to 1 pm.

    Also read: Bengaluru start-up announces 'Right to Nap', allows 30-min break for employees every day

    Starting from Friday, May 13, 2022, the localities such as Reliable Layout, KLV Layout, Royal Lake Front, KCA Layout, Himagiri Layout, Anjanapura BDA and 5th Block, Ganga Nagar, Manjunath Layout, Bellandur Village, Bellandur Main Road, Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Garvebhavipalya, 1st Cross Malleshwaram, Diwanarapalya, Railway Parallel Road, V R Layout, Domlur Layout, K R Colony, Marathalli, Deepa Nursing Home, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, BESCOM Old Office Road, Jagadishnagar, Reddy Palya, 1st D Main, 14th Main, Prakash Nagar, Harishchandra Ghat, 5th Cross L N Pura, B - Block Gayathri Nagar, E-block Subramanya Nagar, V R Puram,  Reliable Layout, KLV Layout, Royal Lake Front, KCA Layout, Himagiri Layout, BDA 5th Block, Sadashivanagar Pipe Line Road, beside Cross, Jyothi Nagar, LBS Nagar, Bellandur Near BBMP Office, Surrounding Areas, Adarsh Palm Apartment Road. Shivanandanagar, and Bellandur Village, Bellandur Main Road, 

    Also read: Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    Following Saturday, May 14, 2022, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City Raghavendra Layout, and Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road.

    Followed by Sunday, May 15, 2022, regions, Junasandra Main Road, Sun City, M S Ramaiah City, S Aradhana School Raghavendra Layout, G R Lavender Apartments, Bommasandra Industrial areas, and surrounding areas, Jigani Industrial areas, Jigani KIADB areas, Gandhigrama, Devaiah Park, E-block Subramanyanagar Streetlight, Veerasandra Industrial areas, Attibele Industrial Area, Vasanthanarasapura industrial areas 2nd and 3rd stage, A- Block Subramanyanagar, WP Road 15th Cross, 16th Cross Malleshwaram, L G Halli, Sulikunte, Muthanallur Cross, Ananthnagar Industrial areas. 

    Also read: Over 200 passengers escape unhurt as Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pointing fingers at Pakistan won't help: Sena slams Centre over Kashmiri Pandit's killing - adt

    Pointing fingers at Pakistan won't help: Sena slams Centre over Kashmiri Pandit's killing

    Congress 3 day brainstorming conclave Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan to begin today gcw

    Congress' 3-day brainstorming conclave 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan to begin today

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    Recent Stories

    Pointing fingers at Pakistan won't help: Sena slams Centre over Kashmiri Pandit's killing - adt

    Pointing fingers at Pakistan won't help: Sena slams Centre over Kashmiri Pandit's killing

    Meet Celesti Bairagey, Alia Bhatt doppelganger from Assam RBA

    Meet Celesti Bairagey, Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger from Assam; check out her viral pictures

    Crushed MI and went back Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022 snt

    'Crushed MI and went back': Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022

    Alia Bhatt with 'Land Kara De' fame Vipin Sahu, in a new chocolate ad; Don't miss to watch-tgy

    Alia Bhatt with 'Land Kara De' fame Vipin Sahu, in a new chocolate ad; Don't miss to watch

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama gcw

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon