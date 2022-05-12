Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    Chennai Super Kings is playing Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Thursday. In the meantime, a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium led to a temporary shortage of DRS, leaving netizens in a split.

    Mumbai, First Published May 12, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

    It is a volatile encounter between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 59 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, technically MI's home ground. Meanwhile, there was a brief power cut at the venue during the start of the match, leading to the Decision Review System (DRS) not functioning. After the fourth over, the power was restored, along with the DRS operations. However, CSK had already lost three wickets during this phase, including a couple of leg-before dismissals.

    In the meantime, the netizens were left in a split due to the situation. MI seemingly got a heavy advantage. As for CSK, it was off to a horror start, losing five wickets within the powerplay, with just 32 runs on the board. The ones to have been trapped leg-before were Devon Conway (0) and Robin Uthappa (1).

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - CSK vs MI (Match 59)

    For MI, the pacers were ruthless, especially Daniel Sams, who bagged three of the five during the PP, while Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith claimed a wicket each. With skipper MS Dhoni out in the middle, it will be interesting to see how CSK recovers. CSK was put in to bat after DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss, while a defeat for the former would knock it out of the playoffs race, while MI is already out of contention, as it looks to play the party spoiler's role.

