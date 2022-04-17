Bangaluru to witness power cuts from April 18 to April 21; check list of regions

A few regions in Whitefield will also experience power supply issues for the whole week.

Bengaluru will witness power cuts from Monday to Wednesday, i.e., April 18 to April 20, from 9 am to evening 5 pm. Also, a few regions in Whitefield will experience power supply issues for the whole week.

Following is the list of the areas without electricity from Monday to Wednesday.

April 18

1) Yemlur Main Road

2) Srinivas Reddy Layout

3) AECS Layout

4) Munireddy Layout

5) Bellandur Railway Station

6) Kaverappa Layout

7) JCR Layout

8) Sai Sanjeevni Layout

9) Kundanahalli gate

10) Green Garden Layout



April 19

1) Balagere Village

2) Panathur Dinne

3) Gubjur Palya

4) Kripanidhi College

5) Great School Road

6) New Horizon School Road

7) Cessana Main Road

8) Kundanahalli Colony

9) Old Airport Road

10) Marathahalli

11) Sanjaynagar



April 20

1) Dental College Road

2) Panathur Dinne Road

3) Munnekollala

4) CKB Layout

5) Shantiniketan Layout

6) PR Layout

7) Chetna School Road

8) SGR College Road

9) Yemlur

10) Bannappa Colony



About Whitefield

Following the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Whitefield will experience power outages from 10 am to 5 pm from April 16 to April 21. The work will be done in the Kadugodi feeder for the first two days, then in the Kachamaranahalli feeder for the next two days, and finally in Kadugodi feeder for the remaining two days.

Following is the day-wise list of areas and adjacent areas impacted by BESCOM work in Whitefield.

April 16 to 17

1) Prashanth Layout

2) Upkar Layout

3) Whitefield Main Road

4) Prithvi Layout

5) Adarsha Farm Medows

6) Borewell Road



April 18 to 19

1) Ballagere Road

2) Varthur Main Road

3) Halasalli Road

4) Gunjur

5) Gunjur Hosahalli

6) Gunjur Main Road

7) Kripanidhi College

April 20 to 21

1) Channasandra

2) FCI Godown

3) Koraluru

4) Soukhya Road

5) Whitefield Main Road

