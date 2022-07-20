Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas

BESCOM has proposed scheduled power outages in Bengaluru to carry out repair and maintenance work, including reconductoring work and line maintenance, among other things.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed additional scheduled power outages in Bengaluru for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, i.e., starting from July 20 to 22, to carry out repair and maintenance work, including reconductoring work, line maintenance, tree trimming, shifting of electrical utilities, laying cables, and master testing, among other things. Power will most likely be out between 10 am and 5:30 pm in these areas. On certain days, this may extend until 6:00 pm.

Here's the list of the affected areas:

1) On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Hulikatte, Harakanalu, Bapuji Nagara, Eshapura, Channahalli, Udagatti , Yallapura, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Udaypura, Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout, Vijayshree Layout, Mukambika Layout, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, BHEL Layout, Sir MV 1st Block, Uttrahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurneshwary Layout, Bel 1st Stage, Bel 2nd Stage, Gandhi Park - 1, D Group L/o, Peenya 2 Stage, Nandagokula L/o, SLV Industrial Road, SLV Industry, TG Palya Road, Vigneshwara Nagar, M.S. Ramaiah Road, MSR Layout, Tharahunise, Thimmasandra, T Agrahara, Narayanapura, N Agrahara, Gadenahalli, Retreat, Havanoor Layout, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjaneya Temple, Sainagar 2nd Phase, Best County, Sambram College, Sompura Industrial Area, Yarranapalya, Lakshmanpura, Makanakuppe, Sonnappanahalli, Vidyanagar Cross, Chikkajala, Bettahalasur, Channahalli, Bynahalli, Kudurugere, Tharabanahalli, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.B. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.

2) On Thursday, July 21, 2022

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited operates at stations and lines including Talagwara, Cheemangala and Y Hunsenahalli, Channapatna station, T.K Halli line, and Iggalur, T.K Halli. However, BESCOM said that alternate power supplies must be set up to ensure that consumers are not disturbed by more power outages and frequent interruptions.

3) On Friday, July 22, 2022

Shankar Vihar Layout, Pb Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Register Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout Vijayshree Layout, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Hulichikkanahalli, T.b. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle, Hasiruvally Gp And Surrounding Areas, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Mukambika Layout, Bhel Layout, Gmit College , Banaswadi Main Road, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, Mso Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.

