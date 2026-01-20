Posters in Raebareli feature Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav as INDIA bloc captains for 2027-2029. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his constituency to protest against changes to the MGNREGA scheme and meet with party leaders.

Posters have been put up in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday ahead of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. The posters feature Congress MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav as the captains of INDIA for 2027 and 2029, symbolising the leadership of the INDIA bloc in the years ahead.

Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Itinerary

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli to address a public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and to meet with the senior party leaders. Today, Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar. Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the Premier League T20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, IIT Colony, and inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works. He will also be visiting the residence of the Municipal Corporation President.

Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai on Sunday said that a comprehensive program has been planned to protest against the new law. The Congress will organise 30 Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may also participate in some of these Mahapanchayats.

Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao' Agitation

Earlier this month, the party had announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act. As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign, which began on January 12, will run till January 30. "Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said. He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned.

Phased Protest Schedule

"On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said. "Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added.