Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has written to political party leaders expressing grave concern over MPs' conduct. He highlighted protests and placards, stating they compromise Parliament's dignity and urged leaders to ensure discipline.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla has written a letter to the leaders of political parties expressing grave concerns over the code of conduct of members in the Parliament, urging them to uphold the dignity of the democratic institution. Referring to recent incidents of protests and uproar in the Chamber and the premises of Parliament, the Speaker said that the members have compromised the prestige of the Parliament. He underscored the importance of the House as a place for discussion, consensus, dissent and dialogue and said that the responsibility of the members is to "maintain that dignity and prestige of all democratic institutions in the country."

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'Parliament is a Sacred Space'

"The Parliament of India is the supreme democratic institution representing the sovereign aspirations of 140 crore citizens. Every voice raised in Parliament represents the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of millions. The Parliament House complex is a sacred space for us all. The House represents discussion, dialogue, consensus, dissent, and a diverse range of perspectives. This House has always upheld high standards and glorious traditions. As members of the country's supreme democratic institution, our responsibility to maintain the dignity and prestige of all democratic institutions in the country becomes even greater," Birla wrote in his letter.

Concerns Over Banners and Unruly Conduct

Birla mentioned the use of banners, placards and language used by several members inside the Parliament premises, which he said, is a deep concern for all. He asserted that the situation requires serious reflection and analysis, both individually and collectively. "As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, I am writing this letter not merely as a formal communication, but from a sense of our shared responsibility toward the democratic system. For some time now, the dignity and prestige of our parliamentary democracy have been compromised by some of our honorable members, both inside the Chamber and within the Parliament House complex. The manner in which banners, placards, and signs are being displayed, the language being used, and the conduct and behaviour being witnessed are matters of deep concern for us all. This situation requires serious reflection and analysis, both individually and collectively," he added.

Repeated Efforts to Uphold Decorum

The Lok Sabha Speaker further emphasised his repeated efforts to preserve and promote the respect of the Parliament, including discussing the issue at the Presiding Officers' Conference and Business Advisory Committee. He reiterated his request to the members to engage in dignified dialogue and maintain "high standards of conduct and behaviour." "Our House has always cherished a glorious tradition of dignified dialogue. In the past, whenever a decline in the standards of conduct and behavior was observed in the House, conferences were organised by all political parties and other stakeholders to discuss the preservation and promotion of the dignity and prestige of our democratic institutions. This issue has also been discussed at the Presiding Officers' Conference, where resolutions were passed. I, too, have requested you several times during meetings of the Business Advisory Committee, with leaders of political parties, and on other occasions, to maintain high standards of conduct and behaviour," the letter read.

An Appeal for Introspection and Discipline

Om Birla concluded the letter by urging the members to engage in "serious reflection and introspection" in this regard, and especially asked the leaders of the political parties to ensure that the members maintain discipline and ethical conduct in the Parliament. He further expressed confidence in the members for extending cooperation in upholding the traditions of the democratic institution. "It is my humble request to you that the entire nation observes our conduct, and the Parliament of India sends a message to all democratic institutions in the country. The time has come for us to engage in serious reflection and introspection to uphold the high dignity and prestige of our democratic institutions," Om Birla said.

"In particular, the top leadership of all political parties and the leaders of all parties in the House must make special efforts to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct among their members, both inside the Chamber and within the Parliament House complex. If we all work together in this direction, the public's faith in parliamentary democracy will certainly be further strengthened, and the prestige and dignity of the House will continue to rise. I am confident that you will all extend your full cooperation in upholding the glorious traditions of this great institution," the letter concluded.

This came after both the Houses of Parliament faced adjournment during the Budget Session, which resumed on Monday after a recess break. (ANI)