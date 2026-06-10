Dalit leaders Ponnusamy and Kumbakonam Arasan praised CM Vijay's TVK govt, claiming it ended DMK/AIADMK oppression. They noted a shift in Dalit votes to TVK and lauded the appointment of eight Dalit ministers, while criticising VCK's Thirumavalavan.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponnusamy, veteran Dalit politician and former Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Viduthalai Tamil Puligal Katchi (VTPK) party leader Kumbakonam Arasan on Tuesday expressed confidence in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and praised Chief Minister Vijay's leadership, while criticising the DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan.

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Dalit Voters Backed TVK, Says Ponnusamy

Addressing a joint press conference at the Chennai Press Club, Ponnusamy said the rise of TVK had brought an end to what he described as the political oppression and authoritarian practices of both the DMK and AIADMK. He claimed that a substantial section of Dalit voters who had traditionally supported the DMK and VCK backed TVK in the recently concluded Assembly elections. According to him, young voters had already decided that TVK should form the government irrespective of whether the electoral contest involved the DMK, AIADMK, Congress or BJP.

Ponnusamy also lauded Chief Minister Vijay for appointing eight Dalit MLAs as ministers in the state cabinet, calling it a significant step towards ensuring adequate representation for Dalit communities in governance. Highlighting TVK's electoral performance, he said Vijay had not undertaken an extensive campaign during the Assembly elections. However, he asserted that the party's symbol and Vijay's popularity among voters played a decisive role in securing the party's victory.

VCK Chief Thirumavalavan Criticised

Criticising VCK president Thirumavalavan, Ponnusamy described him as a capable leader but alleged that he appeared hesitant in taking independent decisions. He further claimed that Thirumavalavan often relied on consultations with DMK leaders before making important political decisions. "A leader should be able to think and act independently," Ponnusamy said, urging the VCK chief to support the state government and allow it to function without unnecessary disruptions.

'Give New Govt Time to Perform'

Speaking at the event, Kumbakonam Arasan said his party had supported TVK during the 2026 Assembly elections despite facing criticism from political opponents. "We knew then that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would come to power," Arasan said.

He urged critics to give the newly formed government time to perform, comparing it to a newborn child that must first learn to stand and walk before being judged. Arasan expressed confidence that the TVK government would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and provide effective governance under Chief Minister Vijay's leadership.