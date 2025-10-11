Pondicherry university claimed police intervention was necessary, while student groups criticized the crackdown as excessive and a failure of dialogue, vowing to continue their mobilization until demands are met.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Pondicherry University became a focal point of unrest after a police crackdown on student demonstrators in the early morning hours of Friday, October 10. Students initiated their demonstration on Thursday afternoon, calling for immediate action against teaching staff members at both the main Puducherry campus and the Karaikal campus. The core grievances centered on allegations of sexual misconduct involving female students and research scholars. Approximately 200 students participated in the mobilization, attempting to engage directly with university leadership by surrounding the administrative building. The situation intensified after university administrators, including Vice-Chancellor P Prakash Babu and the acting registrar, reportedly left the premises without addressing the gathered students. Following eight hours of sustained protest, authorities from the local Kalapet station arrived at the campus. What followed was a forceful dispersal operation that included physical confrontation with demonstrators. Law enforcement detained two dozen students, including six women, and registered cases under multiple provisions of the criminal code. The incident has drawn criticism from multiple student organizations and raised serious questions about campus safety and administrative accountability.

What Are The Students' Demands?

The protesting students presented several key demands to university officials. Their primary request focused on the immediate suspension of accused faculty members pending investigation. Additionally, they called for a complete overhaul of the existing internal complaints mechanism, arguing that the current system fails to provide adequate protection or justice for complainants. Students expressed concerns that the present committee lacks independence and effectiveness in handling such sensitive matters according to established regulatory guidelines.

Student representatives have made serious claims about the nature of the harassment. According to statements from protest organizers, audio evidence suggests that female students faced coercive demands from a faculty member, with threats of academic consequences for non-compliance. One student leader compared the potential scope of the allegations to other major institutional scandals, suggesting that the situation may involve numerous victims who have remained silent due to fear or intimidation.

University Says Students Were Assured

University officials issued a statement acknowledging the protest activity and noting that the dean of student affairs had attempted to provide assurances about addressing concerns. However, according to the administration's account, students regrouped and continued their agitation, necessitating police intervention. This explanation has been contested by student groups who characterize the response as excessive and unjustified. Student unions have announced plans to continue and expand their mobilization efforts until their demands are met, calling the police response a violation of fundamental rights and democratic values. Multiple organizations have characterized the administration's approach as a failure of dialogue and institutional responsibility.