Delhi CM Rekha Gupta termed pollution a challenge, not a political issue, and said the govt is supporting startups. The city's AQI is 'very poor' at 368, and authorities have invoked Stage-III of GRAP to prevent further deterioration.

Pollution a challenge, not political: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that pollution was not a political issue but a challenge to improve the national capital. She added that the government was supporting startups and exploring innovative solutions to make Delhi cleaner and healthier. Speaking to the reporters here, Gupta on Friday said, "Pollution is not a political issue for us. It is a challenge to make Delhi better. The government is already doing whatever solutions we think are possible. Different types of products were presented here. We are giving support to the startups. The government is active. We will adapt all the best ideas for Delhi."

Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains a major concern. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 368 at around 7 am this morning, placing it in the "very poor" category.

GRAP Stage-III Measures Invoked

In view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas convened a meeting. During the meeting, the Sub-Committee reviewed the prevailing air quality in the region, along with forecasts of weather and meteorological conditions, and the Air Quality Index.

According to an official release, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI in Delhi has shown an increasing trend, and forecasts by IMD and IITM indicate that air quality is likely to deteriorate further and may enter the 'severe' category in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and slow, variable wind speeds. "In view of the prevailing air quality trend, and with a view to preventing further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee has decided to invoke all actions envisaged under Stage-III of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - 'Severe' Air Quality (AQI range: 401-450) - with immediate effect across the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the release said. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR.

