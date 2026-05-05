PM Modi said election results reflect a vote for stability amidst global chaos. Celebrating BJP's victory, particularly in West Bengal, he urged all political parties to end the 'endless cycle of violence' and focus on change, not revenge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the results of the Assembly elections reflected the preference of the Indian people for the stability his government has provided at a time when world is facing an atmosphere of "instability" and chaos due to conflicts.

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Addressing party workers during victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, the Prime Minister highlighted the broader global context during the voting period. "Another crucial aspect of these results is their timing. While people were voting in these states, a whole host of incidents were unfolding around the world. War sirens were blaring everywhere. An atmosphere of instability and chaos prevailed. Global economies appeared to be in crisis," he said.

He added that despite such global challenges, Indian voters chose a path of stability. "Yet, at that moment, the people of India were voting for stability," Modi said.

PM Urges End to Political Violence in Bengal

Further, while referring to violence in Bengal during polls, he urged workers of all political parties to end the "endless cycle of violence once and for all". "Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said.

"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during the Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he added.

BJP's Historic Win

BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. According to the latest results from ECI, the BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, a feat its leaders had apparently not imagined. (ANI)