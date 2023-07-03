Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online

    Election Commission now offers political parties the option of filing their financial accounts online, ensuring timely submission and enhancing transparency. The online availability of the data is expected to enhance the level of compliance.

    Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    The Election Commission has introduced a new web portal (https://iems.eci.gov.in/) to enable political parties to file their financial accounts online. This initiative aims to streamline the process of submitting Contribution Reports, Audited Annual Accounts, and Election Expenditure Statements, which are mandatory under the Representation of People's Act, 1951, and transparency guidelines issued by the Commission. In a letter addressed to all political parties, the Election Commission highlighted two primary objectives behind the creation of this facility.

    Firstly, it aims to alleviate the challenges faced in physically filing reports, and secondly, it seeks to ensure the timely submission of financial statements in standardized formats. By making the data available online, the Commission expects to enhance compliance and transparency in the electoral process. The letter emphasized the vital role of political parties and urged them to uphold democratic principles and transparency, particularly regarding financial disclosures.

    The online portal includes a feature for sending reminders to authorized representatives of political parties via registered mobile numbers and emails, to ensure compliance with filing deadlines. The Election Commission has also provided a comprehensive guidebook, featuring graphical representations and FAQs, to assist political parties in understanding the online module and the process of filing reports electronically. Furthermore, the Commission plans to organize hands-on training programs for designated individuals from various political parties to provide additional guidance on online filing.

    Political parties that opt not to file financial reports through the online mode must inform the Commission in writing, providing reasons for their decision. The parties can, in this case, continue to submit their reports in hard copy along with CDs/Pen drives, following the prescribed formats. The Commission will publish these reports online, accompanied by a letter of explanation provided by the party for not filing financial statements electronically.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
