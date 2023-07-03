PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan to appear for BA exams in Bihar? Here's what happened

Several students at Ganesh Dutt College in Bihar's Begusarai district were taken aback when they arrived at the college to collect their admit cards. Instead of their own photographs, the admit cards displayed pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In a surprising turn of events, photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan have been discovered on the admit cards issued by Ganesh Dutt College in Bihar's Begusarai district.

These admit cards were distributed to BA-Part II students of the college, which is affiliated with Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The incident has sparked controversy and raised questions about the college's administrative processes.

This unforeseen error has left the students worried about potential consequences, as their admit cards lack their own photos, which are essential for identification during examinations. Concerns have arisen that they may be disqualified from taking the exams due to this discrepancy.

It is reportedly said that the students only receive their admit cards 3-4 days prior to the exam, and that if there is a discrepancy, they are prohibited from taking the examination.

The students alleged that the university administration's situation is so grim that the results of students who completed their graduation between 2019 and 2022 are not yet out as they were messed up and the university is still rectifying it.

The university, meanwhile, called it a clerical mistake and a minor problem which will be rectified immediately. However, this is not the first time such a problem occurred in colleges affiliated with the Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Last year, photographs of PM Modi, star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan was found on admit cards issued by a university in the state.

The examinees happen to be BA part 3 students of colleges based in Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, all affiliated with the Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.