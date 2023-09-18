Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Political heat rises as PM Modi convenes Cabinet meeting during special session of Parliament ; check details

    Since the special session's announcement, Opposition parties have been curious if the central government is preparing for significant actions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 8:39 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 18) chaired a Union Cabinet meeting at the Parliament Annexe Hall in New Delhi and has ignited political speculation, given the secrecy surrounding the meeting's agenda and its timing during the special session of Parliament.

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report

    PM Modi's announcement that Parliament proceedings would move to a new building on Tuesday added to the intrigue. In his emotional address, the Prime Minister reflected on the historical significance of the Parliament and its role in witnessing key moments.

    With the special Parliament session underway, there has been widespread speculation about potential government initiatives, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the One Nation One Election proposal. The use of 'Bharat' in the President's dinner invite to G20 delegates has also fueled reports suggesting a potential resolution to change the country's name.

    The government has already listed critical bills for discussion during the special Parliament session, including the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

     

    Special session of Parliament: Women's Reservation Bill likely to be tabled on September 20

    Additionally, Lok Sabha's agenda features 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', both of which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023. However, the list of business items remains tentative, with the possibility of more additions.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 8:39 PM IST
