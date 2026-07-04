A police officer, Aneesh, from the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, has been seriously injured in a major accident. His car crashed into a tanker lorry that was coming from Ernakulam, while he was heading towards Adoor.

Kottarakkara: A serious accident took place in Inchakkad after a car and a tanker lorry collided head-on, leaving a police officer critically injured. Aneesh, who is attached to the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, was driving the car when the incident occurred. The tanker lorry was reportedly travelling from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram, while Aneesh was heading towards Adoor.

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The impact of the collision was severe, completely wrecking the car and trapping Aneesh inside. Eyewitnesses and fellow motorists quickly rushed to the scene and worked together to rescue him from the mangled vehicle. The situation was tense as his injuries appeared serious.

Emergency responders were alerted immediately, and Aneesh was given first aid before being shifted for advanced medical care. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The accident caused brief disruption in traffic along the route, with authorities stepping in to manage the situation and clear the debris. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.