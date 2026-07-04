PM Modi launched the Modified UDAN Scheme with a Rs 29,000 crore outlay to expand regional air connectivity. He also inaugurated the new Rs 480 crore terminal building at Jodhpur Airport to boost tourism and trade in the region.

In a major boost to India's civil aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the next phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) and inaugurated the New Terminal Building (NTB) at Jodhpur Airport, reaffirming the government's commitment to expanding regional air connectivity and developing world-class aviation infrastructure.

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It was launched in October 2016, the UDAN Scheme has transformed regional connectivity by operationalising 669 routes and connecting 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, benefitting over 1.66 crore passengers, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Modified UDAN Scheme Launched

Building on this success, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the Modified UDAN Scheme on March 25, 2026 with an outlay of approximately Rs 29,000 crore over the next ten years to accelerate aviation-led development and advance the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Modified UDAN Scheme focuses on expanding regional aviation infrastructure through the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips with an investment of Rs 12,159 crore. It also provides Rs 2,577 crore towards Operations and Maintenance support for regional airports, development of 200 modern helipads with an investment of Rs 3,661 crore, and continued Viability Gap Funding of Rs 10,043 crore to sustain regional airline operations.

Further strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the scheme promotes the induction of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, for operations in underserved and remote regions, the ministry further said.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, speaking on the occasion, said, "The launch of the Modified UDAN Scheme with a historic outlay of nearly Rs 29,000 crore under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's aviation journey. Since 2016, UDAN has transformed the Prime Minister's vision of 'Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz' into a national movement by making air travel affordable, accessible and aspirational for every Indian."

He further added, "Today, UDAN is not merely a connectivity scheme--it is a celebration of India's aspirations, empowering farmers, students, entrepreneurs, artisans and businesses with new opportunities for growth. From Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to the remotest regions, aviation has become a powerful engine of economic development, tourism, employment and social inclusion. As we move towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the next phase of UDAN will further strengthen last-mile connectivity and ensure that the vision of 'Sabki Udaan, Sabka Vikas' becomes a reality across every corner of the country."

New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport Inaugurated

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport, a significant infrastructure milestone developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 480 crore. The new terminal will strengthen connectivity for Jodhpur--Rajasthan's renowned "Blue City" and gateway to the Thar Desert, while supporting the region's growing tourism, trade and economic potential.

Spread across 23,342 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 1,500 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually. It features 20 check-in counters, advanced security screening systems, modern baggage handling facilities and six aerobridges, ensuring a seamless passenger experience. The newly developed apron can accommodate 11 A-321 aircraft and one ATR-72 aircraft, while the city-side infrastructure provides parking for approximately 320 cars.

Adding about the inauguration of the New Terminal Building, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "I congratulate the people of Jodhpur and the entire western Rajasthan region on this magnificent new terminal, which beautifully reflects the rich cultural and architectural heritage of Marwar. From its royal Rajasthani facade to interiors inspired by the region's vibrant traditions, the terminal will offer every passenger, especially visitors from across the world, their very first experience of Rajasthan's warmth and the spirit of 'Padharo Mhare Desh.' Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are building airports that seamlessly combine world-class infrastructure with India's cultural identity. Every such new terminal, every new route brings us one step closer to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

The existing terminal, with an annual capacity of about 4 lakh passengers, had reached saturation due to sustained traffic growth. The new facility addresses future demand while incorporating sustainable features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating. Architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "I congratulate the people of Rajasthan on the inauguration of the magnificent new terminal at Jodhpur Airport. The terminal beautifully showcases the rich cultural heritage of Marwar and will offer visitors a memorable first glimpse of Rajasthan's heritage. Also, the landmark extension of UDAN for another decade by the PM also took place from Jodhpur. The Modified UDAN scheme will further democratize aviation in the country by integrating every region into India's growth story."

The launch of the Modified UDAN Scheme and the inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport together mark another significant milestone in India's aviation journey. These initiatives reinforce the government's vision of creating an integrated, accessible and future-ready aviation ecosystem that enhances regional connectivity, strengthens airport infrastructure, promotes tourism and trade, and drives inclusive socio-economic development across the nation.(ANI)