The Indian toy market holds significant growth potential due to its large young population, said May Liang, Chair of the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association. A delegation explored collaborations, noting improvements in manufacturing quality.

The Indian toy market holds significant growth potential owing to the country's large young population, Chair of the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, May Liang, said during her visit to a toy exhibition in the national capital.

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A delegation from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong visited the Indian toy show, where industry representatives explored opportunities for collaboration with their Indian counterparts.

Demographic Advantage and Market Potential

Liang highlighted India's demographic advantage and said the country presents a major opportunity for the global toy industry. "The Indian toy market has very good potential, because India has more than 20 million newborn children every year. That is a huge opportunity," Liang said.

Strengthening Cooperation

She said the visit marked her first experience at an Indian toy fair and noted the warm engagement with members of the Indian Toy Association. "This is actually the first time I have visited the toy fair in India. But when I spoke with members of the Indian Toy Association, it felt as though we had known each other for a long time," she said.

Liang said discussions between the two sides focused on expanding cooperation, with particular interest in the ride-on toys segment. "We discussed cooperation, and both sides showed strong interest -- especially in ride-on toys. The Indian Toy Association has had long-standing cooperation with members of our association, and I found it very impressive to meet them at the fair," she added.

Noticeable Improvement in Quality

Commenting on the progress of India's toy manufacturing sector, Liang said the industry has witnessed noticeable improvements in quality standards in recent years. "As for quality, the Indian toy industry has improved quite a lot. Many multinational companies are now producing in India, such as Hasbro, and this has helped raise standards across the industry," she said. (ANI)