Advocates in Hyderabad filed a police complaint against Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for allegedly making false and defamatory remarks about the late Telangana activist Gaddar, claiming he gifted the revered Dalit icon a car.

A formal police complaint has been filed against Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the LB Nagar Police Station on Wednesday under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the late Telangana balladeer and activist Gaddar.

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The complaint, dated June 3, 2026, was lodged by advocates Phanindra Bhargav M and Ravikumar Vody Arapu. The legal practitioners took strong objection to a statement made by Pawan Kalyan during a widely broadcast press conference, where he publicly claimed that the late revolutionary singer had approached him requesting a car, which Kalyan then gifted to him.

Complaint Alleges 'False and Fabricated' Statements

Terming the statement entirely "false, fabricated, and defamatory," the complainants asserted that it was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community and admirers of the Telangana movement.

The complainants submitted that because Gaddar, a revered Dalit icon and Telangana freedom fighter, is no longer alive to refute these self-aggrandising claims, making such baseless statements amounts to intentional insult and criminal defamation aimed at tarnishing his enduring legacy.

They further argued that by falsely claiming a senior leader and spearhead of the Telangana movement was dependent on him for a vehicle, Pawan Kalyan has intentionally humiliated and denigrated a prominent member of the Scheduled Caste community in full public view, provoking widespread public anger and resentment across the state.

Legal Action Urged Under BNS and SC/ST Act

As documented in the police complaint, the advocates stated that the acts committed by the Janasena chief attract stringent provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for intentional insult, defamation, and promoting enmity. They have additionally urged the police to invoke relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the statements deliberately target the dignity of a highly revered Dalit leader; thereby requesting the Station House Officer to register a formal case, initiate a thorough investigation, and take strict legal action. (ANI)