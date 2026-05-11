PM Modi recalled the 1998 Pokhran tests, praising Vajpayee's leadership for showing India's resolve. At the Somnath event, he said the tests, named 'Operation Shakti', demonstrated India's scientific capability despite global pressure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and said the operation demonstrated India's scientific capability and unwavering political resolve to the world.

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Addressing the gathering at the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav event at the Somnath Temple, PM Modi said the nuclear tests had sent shockwaves across the globe despite international pressure and sanctions imposed on India.

"On May 11th, the first three nuclear tests were conducted. Our scientists, the champions of India, showcased India's capabilities to the entire world. It sent shockwaves across the globe. Various sanctions were imposed...But on May 13th, two more nuclear tests were conducted. That demonstrated to the world just how unwavering India's political will truly is," said PM Modi.

He said that despite global pressure at the time, the government led by Vajpayee had placed national interest above everything else. "At that time, the entire world's pressure was on India. Yet, under the leadership of Atal-ji, the BJP government demonstrated that for us, the Nation comes first. No power on earth can make India bow down; no power can force it to yield to pressure," said PM Modi.

'Operation Shakti' and Spiritual Symbolism

The Prime Minister further said that the Pokhran nuclear tests were named 'Operation Shakti', reflecting India's tradition of worshipping both Shiva and Shakti. "The nation had named the Pokhran nuclear tests Operation Shakti. Because the worship of Shakti along with Shiva has always been our tradition. The idea of our worship of Shiva and Shakti also became an inspiration for the scientific progress of the nation. Today, we are witnessing this resolve being fulfilled. On this occasion, from the sacred feet of Lord Somnath, I extend my greetings to all countrymen on the anniversary of Operation Shakti as well," said the Prime Minister.

The Resilience of Somnath Temple

The Prime Minister also spoke about the historical significance of Somnath Temple and said repeated attempts were made to destroy it, but the temple continued to rise again. "Looters tried to erase the glory of the Somnath Temple. They kept clashing with Somnath, seeing it merely as a physical structure! This temple was destroyed time and again... yet it was rebuilt time and again... rising anew every time! Because those who sought to destroy it did not know the ideological strength of our nation. We are people who consider the physical body to be mortal. The soul seated within it is indestructible. And Shiva is the Supreme Soul," said the Prime Minister.

'A Gracious Blessing of Lord Somnath'

PM Modi added that his association with the Somnath Trust had allowed him to contribute towards the development of pilgrimage sites across the country. "In the past years, the opportunity I have had to serve as the Chairman of the Somnath Trust alongside Somnath Dada, and the historic work that has been done for the development of this temple and the region--the transformation from that we are all witnessing directly today. But along with this, I have also personally benefited from this service. The opportunity I have today to contribute to the development of all sacred pilgrimage sites across the country is nothing but the gracious blessing of Lord Somnath himself," he said. (ANI)